Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Impact Closes Financing

Imagine Impact, an offshoot of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s manufacturing firm Imagine Leisure, has closed its Collection A financing spherical led by Silicon Valley enterprise capital agency Benchmark.

Imagine Impact joins eBay, Hipcamp, Instawork, Nextdoor, OpenTable, Sew Repair, Uber, Yelp, and Zillow, in Benchmark’s funding portfolio. Benchmark companion Invoice Gurley spearheaded the deal and will be a part of the board.

“The previous means of sourcing expertise within the leisure trade relies on who you realize, which presents excessive barriers-to-entry for the recent voices we have to hear from,” mentioned Gurley. “Impact is pulling down these limitations via a market mannequin that reduces data asymmetry and ranges the enjoying discipline.”

Grazer mentioned, “We couldn’t be extra thrilled to be working with Benchmark. They’ve an unequalled observe file in constructing marketplaces and firms which have modified the world.”

The corporate was launched in 2018 by Grazer and Howard with Tyler Mitchell as CEO, as a method of accelerating and democratizing the script improvement course of by making an attempt to take away bias from the submission course of permitting the author’s voice to talk for itself and essentially the most viable initiatives to maneuver ahead. Imagine Impact has constructed a community of 30,000 writers from over 80 nations and developed 72 initiatives, 25 of which have been arrange at main studios together with: Netflix, Sony, Amblin, Legendary, Village Roadshow and Sony.

“With Benchmark, we are actually in a greater place to serve the higher artistic neighborhood worldwide,” mentioned Howard. “Their funding permits us to go wider and deeper in bringing nice storytellers to the forefront and connecting them to the leisure trade.”

With the financing, Imagine Impact will develop into Impact Artistic Programs. It plans to make use of the financing to launch the Artistic Community this fall as a web-based market and skilled networking platform designed particularly for leisure trade skilled.

Mitchell mentioned, “The response to our cell/internet app was so overwhelmingly optimistic that it turned instantly clear that there’s an enormous demand for a platform that may join individuals throughout all points of the leisure trade, from improvement to manufacturing — a content material and labor market with social networking points and specialised instruments that may make the enterprise of making content material way more environment friendly and pleasurable.”

Grazer and Howard launched Imagine Leisure in 1986 and have producing credit on quite a few greatest image winners and nominees, together with “A Lovely Thoughts,” “Frost/Nixon,” “Apollo 13,” and “American Gangster.” Imagine’s TV credit embrace “Arrested Improvement,” “24,” “Friday Night time Lights” and “Empire.”

Grazer informed Selection that Impact can result in the invention of extra distinctive voices resembling Aaron Sorkin, who developed “Sports activities Night time” at Imagine. “He was so genuine that we needed to be in enterprise with him,” he mentioned.

Impact and Netflix introduced a collaboration in June. Impact launched its first worldwide accelerator program in Australia final month in affiliation with Light Big Media Group and Display Australia.