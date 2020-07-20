Brianne Delcourt quits Dancing on Ice after a decade competing on ITV series

Skilled Dancing on Ice skater Brianne Delcourt has introduced she might be leaving ITV’s competitors series, after a decade competing on the present.

The Canadian determine skater joined the present for its fifth series in 2010, gliding to 3rd place with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson, whereas bagging an outright win the next 12 months with Eastenders actor Sam Attwater.

Final 12 months, she was partnered up with former footballer Kevin Kilbane and the pair shortly fell in love, getting engaged simply two months later.

In an interview with Hi there Journal, she defined her choice for leaving the long-running series, expressing a renewed focus on her household and new accomplice.

She stated: “It has been a back-and-forth query mark in my thoughts for a while now. The toughest half might be lacking my DOI household and I’ve a lot to thank the present for, together with introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin.

“The present has been a large a part of my life and a part of [her daughter] Gracie’s too… It was fairly emotional and so they knew I needed to do what was proper for me. They’ve been tremendous supportive of my choice.”

“I’ve made the suitable choice. I’ll at all times skate and carry out after I can and you may even see me once more. However as for now, I’m taking a break from all of it to fulfil my different ardour and dream – which is my household.

Delcourt and Kilbane had deliberate to get married this autumn, however have postponed the ceremony till subsequent summer time as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

ITV has confirmed that Dancing On Ice will return in 2021, though it stays to be seen whether or not it is going to meet its standard January begin date, as Strictly Come Dancing is working on a later schedule this 12 months.

After Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers competed in a same-sex couple on Dancing on Ice, Strictly is reportedly taking the idea even additional with two same-sex {couples} on its 2020 lineup.

