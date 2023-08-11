Brice Marden, Who Brought Painting Back To Life In The 1960s, Has Died At Age 84:

Brice Marden died upon Thursday at his home within Tivoli, New York, in Dutchess County. In the 1960s, his elegant blend of minimalism as well as abstract expressionism brought painting back to life and made him one of the most widely admired and significant artists of his time. 84 years old.

His wife, Helen Marden, stated within a statement that cancer was the reason of his death. Within the mid-1960s, when conceptual art, Pop art, as well as minimalist sculpture were popular and many reviewers and artists said that painting was dead, Mr. Marden made a strong statement against them.

Mirabelle Marden’s Daughter Wrote On Instagram Regarding Mirabelle Marden’s Death:

His daughter, Mirabelle Marden, wrote upon Instagram that he died at home in Tivoli, New York, on Wednesday. “He was lucky to live a long life performing what he loved,” she wrote, adding that he had been drawing until Saturday.

Marden painted within many different ways after the 1960s. He often used oil on canvas at a time when other artists were moving away from traditional ways of using the medium.

Marden’s style may have set him apart from the majority of his peers who were more openly philosophical, but it didn’t stop people from liking him.

His Paintings Was Exhibited For The First Time At Bykert Gallery In New York Within 1966:

At first look, his works, which were shown for the first time in 1966 at the Bykert Gallery in New York, seemed to be irreducibly minimalist. Each canvas had a solid field of color in gray and green tones, and there was a one-inch strip at the bottom where paint drips had run over.

On closer inspection, the matte surfaces, which were made by mixing oil paint and melted beeswax, revealed intricate textural layers that were applied with a brush and a spatula.

These layers showed that he was interested in masters such as Zurbarán, Goya, and Cézanne as well as that he completely rejected the impersonal aesthetics of conceptualism as well as minimalism.

“It seems like, because the initial paintings were only one color, you could say, ‘One color, no feelings,’ but instead, they were full of feelings,'” Mr. Marden tells Bomb magazine within 1988.

“Each layer had a color and a feeling that went with the color and feeling of the layer below it. A buildup of different feelings in layers.” The reaction from critics was so strong that it made Mr. Marden a star in the art world while he was nevertheless in his early 20s.

In a review of Mr. Marden’s work at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum by Hilton Kramer in The New York Times in 1975, Mr. Marden was called not just a painter, but the boss of a whole school.

“The art magazines pay close attention to his work,” he wrote. “Younger painters who are just getting out of school use his work to be a model, just like their predecessors did with the work of Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns, and Frank Stella.”

In His Five “Grove Group” Works He Used Shades Of Green, Brown, And Black Inspired Through The Olive Trees:

Throughout his work, Mr. Marden kept this high position. In his five “Grove Group” works from the beginning to the middle of the 1970s, he used shades of green, brown, and black that were inspired through the olive trees he saw every year on the Greek island of Hydra.

In the lively “Summer Table,” he used blues that pulsed and a yellow that burned. In 1973, he wrote, “After spending a summer within Greece, I thought the light ought to be stronger, clearer, and less cloudy.”

Within the 1980s, Mr. Marden changed in a big way. After seeing an exhibit of Japanese calligraphy and going to Asia for the first time, he created a style inspired by Chinese calligraphy by arranging loops as well as ropes of color into webs of overlapped as well as crossing lines that covered big paintings.

At first, they were pointy, but over time they changed into beautiful, curvy bands of color.

Cold Mountain Series Was Based On The Zen Poems Of The Chinese Writer Han Shan:

The “Cold Mountain” series, made from 1989 to 1991 and based upon the Zen poems of the Chinese writer Han Shan, was a great example of his new style, which seemed to combine Asian influences alongside the linear work of artists such as Piet Mondrian as well as Jackson Pollock.

Marden was born in Bronxville, New York, on October 15, 1938. He went to the Boston University School of Arts and Crafts to study art. He went to the Yale School of Art for graduate school with Chuck Close, Robert Mangold, as well as Richard Serra.

Once Mr. Marden Said That “I stop when I’ve put everything I have into it until it truly comes to life”:

In 2006, at a show of his work at the Museum of Modern Art within New York, he talked about how he knew when a picture was done. “I stop when I’ve put everything I have into it until it truly comes to life.

There are instances in which a work pulls ahead of me and becomes an unfamiliar thing to me, something I’ve never seen before. That’s an exciting way to end.” Marden has become a big name in the art world in recent years.

By The Time His Art Started Going For Millions Of Dollars At Sale:

Between the 1970s and 1990s, Marden’s work was shown in three Documentas, 5 Whitney Biennials, along with the Venice Biennale. By the time his art started going for millions of dollars at sale in the 2000s, his fame was well-established.

Still, some people were surprised when, in 2017, he left his lifelong agent Matthew Marks for the mega-gallery Gagosian. Marden said that he needed a change at this point in his career.

Marden Had Cancer And HadBeen Fighting It For A Few Years:

Marden had cancer and had been fighting it for a few years. Marden didn’t talk much about his illness in interviews, but his spouse, artist Helen Marden, wrote about his treatments so that others could learn more about the illness, as she put it.

Marden kept drawing even after he was told he had cancer. In the last five years, he has had a lot of one-man shows, and many of them have shown new works. That way of doing things would only make sense for an artist who worked hard his whole life.

Mr. Marden Made The New York Times When He Sold $5 Shares Within Himself To Pay For A Trip To Texas:

In a 2006 talk with Ofili, he said, “I’ve shown a painting twice before I believed it was done.” “I’d bring it back, fix it up, put it back out, then bring it back and fix it up again.”

As a youth, he made The New York Times when he sold $5 shares within himself to pay for a trip to Texas. He promised to pay back the money plus interest to the people who bought the shares. He came back with a lot of new experiences but only $10.

Mr. Marden Tried Abstract Art For The First Time At Yale University:

Mr. Marden tried abstract art while he was at a Yale University summer school within Norfolk, Conn. He kept going in this direction at the Yale University School of Art, where artists Nancy Graves and Chuck Close and sculptor Richard Serra were among his students.

At Yale, he started using a muted color palette and swore loyalty to the square, even though other artists, like Frank Stella, were beginning employing shaped canvases.