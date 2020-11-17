BRICS meeting: PM Modi besieges Pakistan’s ally China, says – countries responsible for terrorism should also be held responsible

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 12th BRICS conference, indirectly besieging Pakistan’s ally China, appealed to BRICS countries to hold terrorism-supporting countries accountable. Prime Minister Modi said in his virtual address on Tuesday, “Today the biggest problem in the world is terrorism. We must ensure that the countries that support terrorism and provide support should also be blamed and the problem should be resolved in an organized manner. ” Also Read – 15th Pay Commission Report: 15th Finance Commission submitted report to Finance Minister, will be presented in Parliament

The Prime Minister said, “In Indian culture, the whole world is seen as one family. Therefore it is natural for us to support institutions like United Nations. India has lost its important jawans in the Peacekeeping campaign, but today the multi-polar system is going through a period of crisis. ” Also Read – Ashok Gehlot government minister Bhanwar Lal passed away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed grief

Countries supporting terrorists need to be held accountable in organized manner, says PM Modi at BRICS Summit Also Read – PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar, said- NDA family will develop Bihar together Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/mgh6oqfJRk pic.twitter.com/Bnw0wcIMTn – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 17, 2020

Expressing happiness over the finalization of the BRICS counter-terrorism strategy under the chairmanship of Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) said, “This is a significant achievement and India will pursue this task during its presidency.”