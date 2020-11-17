Brics Summit: PM Modi and Xi Chinfing to be ‘face-to-face’ again today amidst tension on LAC

Brics summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will attend the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries today. In the conference, issues such as terrorism, trade, health, energy as well as measures to compensate for the losses caused by the corona epidemic will be discussed. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are also proposed to attend this meeting. Let us know that the BRICS conference is happening through virtual medium. Also Read – President Kovind, PM Modi condole the death of Soumitra Chatterjee, Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered

The meeting of the BRICS countries is taking place at a time when the deadlock remains intact after a violent clash between its two main member countries, India and China, on the border in eastern Ladakh six months ago. Now both sides are working on a proposal to repel troops from high altitude areas. Recently, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi met face-to-face through a digital medium during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "On the invitation of President Putin, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 12th summit of BRICS countries hosted by Russia. The theme of this meeting, which takes place on 17 November, is global stability, shared security and innovative development. 'BRICS is considered an effective organization that represents half of the world's total population. The BRICS countries have a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of US $ 16.6 trillion.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the leaders involved in the meeting will discuss issues like mutual cooperation and terrorism, trade, health, energy as well as measures to compensate for the damage caused by the corona epidemic. The ministry said, ‘India will be chaired for the next BRICS summit in the meeting. India will host the 13th BRICS Summit to be held in 2021. Earlier, India has chaired the BRICS summits in 2012 and 2016.

