Bride of Frankenstein Writer Teases The Universal Monster Movie’s Storyline

Bride of Frankenstein has been in growth hell for years however, like its eponymous monster, it appears to be like like plans for a brand new huge display adaptation might lastly be resurrected. The movie’s screenwriter just lately teased some particulars surrounding the Universal Monster film, together with what we are able to count on to see when it lastly hits theaters.
When Bride of Frankenstein was initially introduced, Invoice Condon was connected to direct, and Angelina Jolie was set to star. It was meant to be half of Universal Footage’ Darkish Universe. That burgeoning franchise in the end didn’t carry out the way in which the studio had envisioned, following the lackluster response to 2017’s The Mummy. As an alternative, they appear to have modified gears, handing off the thought to Blumhouse. This 12 months’s The Invisible Man wound up working efficiently as a standalone movie. Now, it appears to be like like Bride of Frankenstein might get an identical remedy, as screenwriter David Koepp just lately revealed that Bride remains to be very a lot alive:
I simply gave Universal a brand new draft a couple of month in the past and so they appear to actually prefer it and so they’re speaking to administrators. It’s change into the story of how are we extending our lives; can we create life, can we cheat demise? It solely will get increasingly related over time. The huge life extension work proper now that’s being out in Silicon Valley is overwhelming, spectacular and scary, and I really feel like a gift day model of that’s begging to be made.
The Bride has lengthy been an iconic film monster and, like Frankenstein, her story has all the time been a tragic one. However she’s largely been relegated to a supporting function. That doesn’t imply her story received’t resonate with audiences at this time. It appears affordable to count on that the brand new Bride of Frankenstein, like The Invisible Man, will likely be tailored to suit trendy themes and, as David Koepp instructed Bloody Disgusting, many of these themes undoubtedly draw parallels to the Bride’s origin story:
The different factor is she is a lady who shouldn’t be created however resurrected, and sure individuals really feel possession over her, and that just about too related at this time within the period of #metoo. What are her rights as an individual, the individual that exists, in case you have been useless? There are so much of actually fascinating questions which are raised.
Bride of Frankenstein isn’t the one Monster film Universal has lined up, because the studio can be creating a brand new remake of Dracula. Nevertheless, David Koepp is correct that there’s a powerful case to be made for why the Bride of Frankenstein is prepared for her time within the 21st century highlight, whether or not it winds up being a contemporary adaptation or not. In contrast to her monstrous hubby, she’s by no means actually been given a remedy that displays how fascinating her story might be, and this might be the proper time to do this.
There’s no official phrase on when Universal Footage will transfer ahead with bringing Bride of Frankenstein to the large display – however the plans undoubtedly sound intriguing.
