Bride of Frankenstein Writer Teases The Universal Monster Movie’s Storyline

When Bride of Frankenstein was initially introduced, Invoice Condon was connected to direct, and Angelina Jolie was set to star. It was meant to be half of Universal Footage’ Darkish Universe. That burgeoning franchise in the end didn’t carry out the way in which the studio had envisioned, following the lackluster response to 2017’s The Mummy. As an alternative, they appear to have modified gears, handing off the thought to Blumhouse. This 12 months’s The Invisible Man wound up working efficiently as a standalone movie. Now, it appears to be like like Bride of Frankenstein might get an identical remedy, as screenwriter David Koepp just lately revealed that Bride remains to be very a lot alive: