‘Bridgerton’ Actor Regé-Jean Page a James Bond Favorite at Ladbrokes

The percentages of British actor Regé-Jean Page changing Daniel Craig as tremendous spy James Bond have significantly shortened following the success of his hit Netflix present “Bridgerton,” in line with British betting agency Ladbrokes.

The actor, who performs the dashing Duke of Hastings within the Regency romance collection, had fuelled hypothesis Dec. 16, when he tweeted “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred,” a reference to how Bond likes his martini blended.

Ladbrokes’ odds on which actor will play the following Bond is a intently adopted course of within the U.Ok. Page is now simply 5/1 within the betting with Ladbrokes to exchange Craig as Bond, having beforehand been 40/1 earlier than Christmas.

“Tom Hardy nonetheless leads the best way as favourite, with James Norton shut behind in second place. However it actually is all to play for within the race for 007 and RJP has a nice likelihood if the chances are something to go by,” Ladbrokes consultant Alex Apati tells Selection.

Nonetheless, Apati famous that this sort of shift within the odds isn’t unusual off the again of a profitable present. “It’s the explanation Cillian Murphy was as soon as favourite throughout the peak of ‘Peaky Blinders,’” he notes. Equally, Richard Madden was favored for Bond after ‘Bodyguard’ and Paul Mescal additionally discovered himself within the working after the recognition of “Regular Individuals.”

“All of these aforementioned names have seen their odds slashed instantly after a big hype across the present they most lately starred in, therefore why it’s no shock to see a related sample with Regé-Jean Page,” says Apati. “Nonetheless, what strengthens RJP’s probabilities considerably extra is that an announcement feels seemingly imminent [around] Daniel Craig’s substitute, so the timing of ‘Bridgerton”s success could effectively have labored in his favor.”

Page lately spoke to Selection about his star flip within the Shondaland present, describing the buzzy collection — which Netflix claims is projected to stream in 63 million households in its first 28 days — as “one thing totally different, one thing funnier, sooner, sexier.”

The Ladbrokes listing of James Bond frontrunners:

Tom Hardy – 6/4

James Norton – 7/4

Idris Elba – 7/2

Regé-Jean Page – 5/1

Sam Heughan – 6/1

Richard Madden – 6/1

Jack Lowden – 8/1

Cillian Murphy – 10/1

The following James Bond movie, “No Time To Die,” is scheduled to launch over Easter this yr, following a few postponements in 2020 because of the pandemic.