‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Season 2; Jonathan Bailey Arc to ‘Dominate’

Woman Whistledown has made it official to her readers: “Bridgerton” is again for Season 2.

To nearly nobody’s shock, Netflix has renewed the hit Shondaland collection created by Chris Van Dusen after teasing the information in its fourth-quarter earnings report Tuesday. The announcement, within the type of a cheeky little letter from Whistledown herself — the Regency-era Gossip Lady character who was unmasked within the Season 1 finale — guarantees the return of the Bridgerton household and the remainder of the Regency London society scene.

Lord Anthony Bridgerton, performed by Jonathan Bailey, will “dominate the social season.” The primary season, which premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day, centered on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) debut on the wedding market and her explosive courtship with dedicated bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (performed by Regé-Jean Web page).

No different particulars have been launched for the Season 2 story arc. “Light reader, earlier than you set the feedback part alight with requests for extra sordid particulars, know that I’m disinclined to report on the particulars at the moment,” reads Whistledown’s letter. “Endurance, in spite of everything, is a advantage.”

The collection — the primary to launch underneath Shonda Rhimes’ general deal at Netflix — goes again into manufacturing this spring. Netflix stated initially of the month that the Shondaland program was projected to attain 63 million member households inside its first 4 weeks on the streaming service, metrics based mostly on viewers who’ve spent not less than two minutes watching a present or movie.

“Bridgerton” additionally stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Woman Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, in addition to Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne. Julie Andrews voices Whistledown.

Learn Woman Whistledown’s full missive under: