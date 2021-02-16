‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Simone Ashley Cast as Female Lead

“Intercourse Training” star Simone Ashley is heading to Regency Period London for her subsequent position.

Netflix has confirmed to Selection that Ashley has been solid within the second season of the hit Shondaland sequence “Bridgerton.” She is going to star reverse Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton as his romantic curiosity, Kate Sharma.

Kate is a brilliant, unbiased girl who’s new to the ton and its many social occasions (and expectations). For Anthony, successful Kate over gained’t be a simple job. “Bridgerton’s” second season will give attention to Anthony, the oldest of the Bridgerton clan, and his begrudging pursuit of marriage. Accordingly, the season shall be based mostly off of the second ebook in Julia Quinn’s sequence, “The Viscount Who Beloved Me.”

Season 2 is ready to proceed the reimagined world established in its first chapter, during which nineteenth century British excessive society consists of folks of all races. Netflix touted the primary season of the present as its most-watched unique sequence so far, and as a consequence, its stars Regé-Jean Web page and Phoebe Dynevor skyrocketed to fame – with Web page set to host “Saturday Evening Stay” this weekend.

Ashley is greatest identified for her position as imply woman Olivia in Netflix’s “Intercourse Training.” Her different credit embody roles in “The Sister,” “A Working Mother’s Nightmare,” “Casualty,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” and “Broadchurch.”

The primary season of “Bridgerton” stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Girl Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, as properly as Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne. Julie Andrews voices Girl Whistledown.

Deadline Hollywood was the primary to report the information.