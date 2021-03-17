‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Leads Sky Original ‘The Colour Room’

Phoebe Dynevor, star of Netflix’s international smash “Bridgerton,” performs the lead in Sky unique “The Colour Room.”

The movie charts the rise to fame of Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, performed by Dynevor. Cliff, a decided, working class lady within the Nineteen Twenties, broke the glass ceiling and revolutionized the office within the twentieth century, whereas changing into one of many best Artwork Deco designers.

The forged additionally contains Matthew Goode (“The Imitation Recreation”), David Morrissey (“The Strolling Useless”), Darci Shaw (“Judy”), Kerry Fox (“Uncommon Beasts”) and Luke Norris (“Poldark”).

The movie will probably be directed by Claire McCarthy (“The Luminaries”) and is written by Claire Peate, winner of the BAFTA Rocliffe new writing showcase in 2016.

“The Colour Room” will begin manufacturing later this month in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham and will probably be launched in cinemas and on Sky Cinema later this 12 months.

“I’m so excited to be becoming a member of the forged of ‘The Colour Room,’ particularly within the function as one of many nation’s most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff,” mentioned Dynevor. “It’s actually such an honor to tackle such a exceptional character. The script is a superbly written modern tackle the twentieth century, and I really feel proud to be working with such a powerful feminine workforce, each in entrance and behind the digicam.”

The movie is produced by Thembisa Cochrane (“The Harvesters”) and Georgie Paget (“Queens Of Syria”) for Caspian Movies, in affiliation with Denaire Movement Image Poetry and co-producer Neil Jones (“Farming”). The movie is govt produced by Laura Grange for Sky, Paul Ashton for Artistic England’s West Midlands Manufacturing Fund and David Gilbery, Charlie Dorfman, Marlon Vogelgesang for Media Finance Capital in affiliation with On Sight.

Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky U.Okay. & Eire, mentioned: “Clarice Cliff is among the most iconic artists of the twentieth Century – a feminine pioneer who fairly actually broke the mould within the English pottery business within the Nineteen Twenties. I can’t wait to begin this all-British manufacturing and convey her unbelievable true story to life, starring the fabulous Phoebe Dynevor with Matthew Goode and David Morrissey. This movie will present a contemporary tackle Clarice’s skilled and private life and it’s apt – and I’m vastly proud that this movie is written, directed and produced by an all-female workforce.”