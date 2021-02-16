‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Joins ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

Regé-Jean Page has nabbed a number one function within the movie adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Selection has confirmed.

The fantasy journey will likely be Page’s follow-up to his breakout function in Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” on which he causes hearts to flutter, corsets to loosen and customarily monopolizes the lusts and affections of a broad swath of Regency-era England because the Duke of Hastings, a barely rakish, very wealthy and intensely eligible bachelor. The present has been a water cooler sensation and was streamed on 82 million accounts, a report for Netflix. Page additionally lately introduced he’ll host “Saturday Night time Reside.” This month, he was nominated for a Display screen Actors Guild Award for his work on “Bridgerton.”

In “Dungeons & Dragons,” an adaptation of Hasbro’s venerable sport franchise, he joins a forged that features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who beforehand partnered on the scripts for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Horrible Bosses,” will direct and write the script based mostly on a draft by Michael Gilio. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are collectively producing and financing the movie, with eOne distributing within the U.Ok. and Canada, and Paramount distributing throughout the remainder of world.

“Dungeons & Dragons” has been an establishment for greater than 4 many years, spawning video video games, an animated tv present, and some motion pictures of negligible high quality. Now, it’s getting the foremost studio movie remedy after just a few false begins.

Page’s different credit embody a job on the ABC authorized drama “For the Individuals,” in addition to supporting turns in “Mortal Engines” and “Sylvie’s Love.” Page is represented by CAA, the U.Ok.’s Artists Partnership and Ziffren Brittenham.