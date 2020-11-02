‘Bridgerton’ Teaser: New Shondaland Series Comes to Netflix

Who’s Woman Whistledown? That’s the query on the middle of the primary teaser for Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Within the upcoming eight-episode hourlong drama from Shondaland, Woman Whistledown is a mysterious creator of a gossip publication that has offered a lot leisure throughout the current years’ social seasons. However this time round, she is naming names.

Voiced by Julie Andrews in narration of her totally different pages, the character clearly has eyes and ears throughout, regardless of claiming, “You don’t know me and by no means shall” within the teaser, which you’ll watch above.

With the brand new social season starting in the beginning of the collection, Andrews continues to say that, “We will uncover which younger women may succeed at securing a match. Let it’s recognized, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it and share each final element.”

“Bridgerton,” which is the primary scripted Shondaland collection to launch beneath uber-producer Shonda Rhimes’ nine-figure, multi-year general take care of the streamer, follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she makes her debut onto the “aggressive marriage market.” Though she hopes to discover a real love, Woman Whistledown’s writing casts aspersions on her, leaving her to enter into an association with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Web page), who’s a dedicated bachelor however seen because the “catch” of the season.

Primarily based on the ebook collection by Julia Quinn, “Bridgerton” is a romantic drama, so in fact a really actual attraction begins to kind between Daphne and the Duke, they usually discover themselves additional entangled with one another emotionally whereas additionally having to navigate society’s expectations for his or her future as a pair.

However their difficult relationship is much from the one juicy story about which Woman Whistledown might write.

“Bridgerton” additionally stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Chris Van Dusen created the collection and serves as showrunner. Different govt producers are Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Administrators for the season, which launches on Dec. 25, embrace Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley.