Bridgerton trailer | Netflix drama promises scandal romance and gossip

What do you get should you mix Gossip Woman with nineteenth Century London? Judging by its first trailer, the reply seems to be Bridgerton – Netflix‘s upcoming interval drama.

Produced by Scandal’s Shonda Rhimes, the brand new interval drama follows the well-to-do Bridgerton household as their eldest daughter Daphne makes an attempt to discover a suitor in Regency-era London while coping with the anonymously-written gossip rag that’s revealing everyone’s darkish secrets and techniques.

The primary full-length trailer, which Netflix launched immediately, provides us a glimpse on the picturesque interval setting and its residents, all of whom seem like studying the mysterious Girl Whistledown’s scandal sheet, which has began revealing topics by identify.

If there’s a scandal, Girl Whistledown will certainly uncover it. Bridgerton premieres Dec 25. pic.twitter.com/me684HjZRD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 2, 2020

“My identify is Girl Whistledown. You have no idea me and by no means shall however be forewarned, pricey reader, I actually know you,” the faceless author, performed by Julie Andrews, is heard saying because the trailer showcases the present’s stellar forged, together with Adjoa Andoh (Physician Who), Regé-Jean Web page (For the Folks), Golda Rosheuvel (Luther) and Phoebe Dynevor (Dickensian).

The remainder of the clip teases forbidden trysts, high-societal drama, romantic rivalry and the quite a few balls to return, the place “we will uncover which younger girls would possibly succeed at securing a match”.

What’s sure is that any scandals are certain to be uncovered by Girl Whistledown sooner or later.

Primarily based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton additionally stars Derry Women’ Nicola Coughlan, Line of Obligation’s Polly Walker, W1A’s Jonathan Bailey, Self-importance Honest’s Claudia Jessie, Loss of life in Paradise’s Ben Miller and The Crown’s Lorraine Ashbourne amongst others.

Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on twenty fifth December 2020. You’ll be able to order the Bridgerton novels on Amazon. On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest collection on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information