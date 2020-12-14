‘Bridgerton’ Trailer Shows the Scandalous Side of Regency Era England

“All is honest in love and warfare.”

These are the first phrases heard in the official trailer for Netflix’s latest drama sequence, “Bridgerton,” they usually definitely set the scene. They’re spoken by none aside from Julie Andrews, who serves as the sequence’ faceless narrator –- the ever-mysterious Woman Whistledown, who additionally writes a gossip column highlighting the scandalous lives of London’s elite.

With continued narration from Whistledown, the trailer introduces Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the highly effective Bridgerton household, and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Web page), a bachelor with a nasty popularity. As Daphne attends balls and different excessive society occasions, she will be able to’t appear to flee the Duke – or the biting criticism of Whistledown, who declares Daphne ineligible.

So, the two staff up and enter a fake romance, with Daphne hoping to show Whistledown fallacious and the Duke wanting to flee the moms on the town who’re hoping to set him up with their daughters. Nonetheless, their association is simply faux for therefore lengthy, as the two start to understand that they’ve extra in widespread than initially thought.

From Shondaland and Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” additionally stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Based mostly on the guide sequence by Julia Quinn, the present is directed by Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley, and government produced by Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

“Bridgerton” premieres on Netflix Dec. 25. Watch the full trailer under.