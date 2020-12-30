Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Talks About Netflix’s Sexy New Series

Casting Julie Andrews because the voice of narrator Girl Whistledown on Netflix’s new buzzy interval drama “Bridgerton” was such a tightly held secret that the celebs of the present didn’t even find out about it.

Regé-Jean Page, who performs the dashing Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, says he came upon when it was introduced on Twitter. “I used to be on the prepare. I used to be getting back from a boxing session,” Page says on the Selection and iHeart podcast “The Massive Ticket.” “I actually gawked like, ‘Ah!’ on the prepare and everybody checked out me…I sort of melted into my seat in embarrassment. However it’s extremely thrilling. It’s an virtually stupidly excellent casting and we’re all fortunate to delight in its glow.”

“Bridgerton,” based mostly on Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” e book collection, takes place in 19th century England. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the collection options a number of romantic storylines, however on the heart of all of it is the connection between Simon and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

“’Bridgerton’ is one thing a bit like if Jane Austen met ‘Gossip Lady’ and possibly like ‘45 Shades of Gray,’” Page says, including, “We’ve numerous enjoyable in interval costumes and it’s set within the Regency interval in 1813. It’s a romance and a fantasy and it’s a giant heat Regency hug.”

These ‘Shades of Gray’ that the British-Zimbabwean actor is referring to are the present’s abundance of steamy intercourse scenes. “We labored with a beautiful intimacy workforce headed by Lizzy Talbot,” Page says. “It frees up the work of your actors a lot to have somebody direct and information you and defend you and take care of you. It’s somewhat bit nuts that folks ever did this with out one.”

Page admits he tried to arrange his household for his extra risqué moments. “I’m shirtless somewhat greater than I’ve been up to now,” he says. “I’ve been sending out warning texts to my household, just like the household WhatsApp group is filled with exclamation factors in the midst of flashing pink mild emojis simply sort of going, ‘I do know everybody’s sort of excited for this, however simply so you understand what you’re moving into, there’s some de-robed Regé occurring this Christmas.’”

The collection has been getting rave opinions for its numerous casting, together with a Black Queen Charlotte performed by Golda Rosheuvel. “Everybody deserves to be there,” Page says. “Like I stated, it’s a giant Regency hug at Christmas. It’s this Cinderella fantasy with nice large dances and balls and jewels and dukedoms and glamour. Why on earth would you restrict who will get to obtain that, who will get to play in that sport? It’s a terrific sport. It’s a terrific place to hang around and all of us get to hang around and play collectively.”

Pages says Van Dusen and Rhimes have been decided to not make “your grandma’s interval present.”

“It’s one thing completely different, one thing funnier, sooner, sexier,” he says. “It’s a present in a interval. It’s not about recreating what you’ve already seen.”

You’ll be able to take heed to the complete interview with Page above. You may also discover “The Massive Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you take heed to your favourite podcasts.