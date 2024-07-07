Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Nearly a decade after seeing her on the big screen, the beloved Bridget Jones returns for one final adventure in the upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name, this fourth installment in the cherished Bridget Jones series promises to be a poignant and hilarious exploration of life after loss. With the return of iconic stars like Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson, as well as an exciting new supporting cast, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will delight longtime fans and welcome a new generation to the world of our favorite endearingly awkward singleton.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Release Date:

Bridget Jones fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of this next chapter, and the wait is almost over. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to premiere on February 14, 2025 – a perfect Valentine’s Day release for the romantic comedy franchise. The film will have a dual release, debuting in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock in the United States. While an official UK release date has not yet been announced, the film will likely hit British cinemas around the same time as the US premiere.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Storyline:

The new film will pick up several years after the events of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, with Bridget now a 51-year-old widow navigating the dating world as a single parent. In the 2013 novel that serves as the basis for the movie, Bridget’s beloved husband, Mark Darcy, has tragically passed away, leaving her to raise their two young children, Billy and Mabel, on her own.

As Bridget tentatively re-enters the dating scene, she finds herself attracted to a much younger man named Roxter, leading to the hilarious and relatable challenges of an age-gap relationship. Of course, no Bridget Jones story would be complete without a love triangle, and the reappearance of her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Cleaver, is sure to complicate matters further. Bridget must balance the joys and struggles of single parenthood, the insecurities of dating again, and the resurrection of old flames – all with her signature charm, humor, and clumsiness.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy List of Cast Members:

Reprising their iconic roles from previous Bridget Jones films are:

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings

Joining the cast for the fourth installment are:

Chiwetel Ejiofor, in an undisclosed role

Leo Woodall as Roxter, Bridget’s much younger love interest

Jim Broadbent as Bridget’s father, Colin Jones

Gemma Jones as Bridget’s mother, Pamela Jones

Isla Fisher as Rebecca, Bridget’s new neighbor

Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad in supporting roles

Sarah Solemani as Miranda, Bridget’s friend and news anchor

Sally Phillips as Sharon “Shazzer”

Shirley Henderson as Jude

James Callis as Tom

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Creators Team:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is directed by Michael Morris, known for films like To Leslie and television series such as Downton Abbey and Broadchurch. A talented trio wrote the screenplay: Helen Fielding, the original author of the Bridget Jones novels; Abi Morgan, the acclaimed screenwriter behind The Iron Lady and Shame; and Dan Mazer, whose comedic writing credits include Borat and Bruno.

The film is produced by the powerhouse team of Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett under the banner of Working Title Films, the production company behind the entire Bridget Jones franchise. Miramax is also co-financing the project. With this impressive creative lineup, fans can expect Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy to seamlessly blend the beloved characters and spirit of the original novels and films with fresh perspectives and humor.

Where to Watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

As mentioned, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will have a dual release, premiering both in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service in the United States on February 14, 2025. The film will receive a traditional theatrical release through Universal Pictures for international audiences.

This hybrid model makes the latest Bridget Jones adventure accessible to many viewers, whether they prefer the big-screen experience or the convenience of streaming at home. Fans in the US will be able to catch up on the entire Bridget Jones saga on Peacock before the new film’s debut, making it easy to reconnect with the beloved character before her triumphant return.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Trailer Release Date:

While an official trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has not yet been released, we’ll likely see the film’s first glimpse in the months leading up to its Valentine’s Day 2025 premiere. Trailers for the previous Bridget Jones movies have typically debuted 4-6 months before the film’s release so that fans can expect their first look at the new adventure sometime in the late summer or fall of 2024.

The trailer will undoubtedly showcase Renée Zellweger’s charming and hilarious performance as the titular character and tease the emotional journey Bridget faces as a widow and single parent. Glimpses of the returning cast members and new additions like Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor will build anticipation for this long-awaited continuation of the Bridget Jones story.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Final Words:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy promises to be a poignant and laugh-out-loud addition to the beloved romantic comedy franchise. By adapting Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel, the film will explore the next chapter in Bridget’s life with the same humor, heart, and relatable insight that has made the series a timeless classic.

With the return of iconic stars like Zellweger, Grant, and Thompson and an infusion of new talent, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will strike a perfect balance between honoring the beloved characters and stories that came before and bringing fresh perspectives and modern sensibilities to the screen.

Whether you’re a longtime Bridget Jones devotee or discovering the character for the first time, this Valentine’s Day 2025 release will surely capture your heart and have you cheering for our favorite hapless heroine one last time. Bridget’s journey of love, loss, and self-discovery is a universal story that continues to resonate. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will undoubtedly be a must-see event for romantic comedy fans.