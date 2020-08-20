Brie Larson Recalls Auditions For Star Wars, Plus The Weird Reason She Didn’t Land Terminator Genisys

Terminator, I examined for it. Once I was pulling into the audition for it, I acquired a flat tire. I did my audition a pair days later and discovered I didn’t get it. And I acquired no suggestions in anyway different than simply, ‘No.’ It wasn’t gonna occur. I used to be all the time like, ‘Why didn’t I get that?’ I felt like I did a extremely good job and didn’t perceive. After which, like months later, my supervisor referred to as and was like, ‘Hear, we acquired the suggestions lastly. And what it was was they stated they they didn’t suppose that you just knew tips on how to carry a gun.’ And I used to be like, ‘Ok, that will make sense if I carried a gun within the audition.’ I by no means held a gun. I imply, I’m grateful as a result of I don’t wish to maintain a gun in a film, however I simply thought it was humorous that of their head they thought I couldn’t maintain a gun, so I didn’t get the job.