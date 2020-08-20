Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Stunt Double Shared Epic Concept Video

View this submit on Instagram

Oner, struggle, & wire ideas. All shot and edited by Walter Garcia ????Engaged on a reel edit and forgot how a lot we did on this first week or two. Shoutout to a few of my favorites @isaac407 and @colinfollenweider for having one of the best timing and reactions. They’re so gifted, and made my job straightforward. And naturally @bagorigs Joey Dickey at @2to1_rigging_inc killing it with the rigging! In the event you look intently you’ll see considered one of our coordinators @stuntsurfer leaping in to assist. We had enjoyable. Thanks @jeffhabb and Jim Churchman for the chance. Miss you all! – – – #captainmarvel #stuntdouble #enso #2to1rigging #brielarson #marvel #bts #marvelstudios