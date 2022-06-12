Bright Memory Infinite confirms its arrival on PS5 and Nintendo Switch with a new trailer

The PS5 version will incorporate the use of the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller.

Bright Memory: Infinite has always stood out for being a graphic spectacle, a shooter set in a futuristic China that takes elements of science fiction and fantasy to surround its action with a visual section that leaves no one indifferent. Although the game already had been released in 2021 on PCwe were still waiting for the Xbox Series X|S version.

But today, FYQD-Studio has surprised us in the Future Games Show with the announcement of new versions, for PS5 and for Nintendo Switch. Of course, the surprise has been huge, especially knowing that its developers will run the game on Nintendo hardware. natively, and not through the cloudas has happened with other highly demanding titles.

The Nintendo Switch version will run nativelyFor the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 versions, their developers have confirmed through a press release the inclusion of ray tracing with reflections to 60 FPS and a 120 FPS performance mode for all those looking for the smoothest combat experience. In addition, the PS5 version will incorporate the use of the DualSense adaptive triggers.

The Nintendo Switch version will offer support for gyro aiming. Every console edition will include all cosmetic DLC from the PC version with the base game. Although there is no specific date yet, the console versions will arrive throughout this 2022. If you want to know more about the FYQD-Studio action title, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Bright Memory Infinite available.

