Brighton star Enock Mwepu has been diagnosed with a heart condition and is due to retire at the age of 24

The footballer was forced to retire from professional football (Reuters)

The life and daily life of the Zambian midfielder Enoch Exclusion They took a drastic turn after receiving the last medical exams that had been carried out during the recent international stoppage for the FIFA dates.

to their 24 yearsand in the best stage of his football career, the player of the Brighton should have put final point to his stage as a professional after they discovered him a heart condition potentially fatal hereditary

Mwepu prioritized his life and was forced to retire at a young age. Aware of the risk that continuing meant, the figure of the English team issued a statement on their social networks to say goodbye to the activity.

The midfielder must leave football at 24 (Reuters)

“A boy from a small township in Zambia called Chambishi has some news to share. He stayed strong to follow his dreams of playing soccer at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League”, wrote the now former soccer player on his Instagram account for his more than 76 thousand followers.

“Some dreams, however, come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots due to the medical advice I have received,” Mwepu detailed, adding: “However, this is not the end of my involvement in football, I plan to continue to be involved in some way.” .

Notably this type of disease usually manifests itself in older people and that in the previous medical tests there were never any indications that he could suffer from this type of problem.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me on my journey. including my wife and family, my agent, the Zambia Football Association, all my previous clubs, team-mates and managers, and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion,” Mwepu said.

Mwepu announced his situation through a statement on his networks (Reuters)

“We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are grateful he has made it through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.” Tony Bloom through an official statement.

“I am very sorry for Enock. Before arriving I looked at the entire squad, and he was a player with whom I was very excited and eager to work. We will do everything we can to help him,” added his coach. Robert De Zerbi.

Finally, the head of medical staff at Brighton, Adam Brett, detailed: “It is a terrible blow for Enock, but you have to put your health and your family first and this is the right choice, as hard as it is to leave the game you love.”

THE COMPLETE COMMUNICATION FROM BRIGHTON

Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following a diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at extremely high risk of a life-threatening cardiac event if he continued to play competitive football.

Club chairman Tony Bloom said: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are grateful that he made it through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club, we will give him all the love, help and support we can to see him make a full recovery, and then he will decide the next steps in his life.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am very sorry for Enock. Before arriving I looked at the entire squad, and he was a player with whom I was very excited and eager to work. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Head of Medicine and Performance Adam Brett explained: “This is a terrible blow for Enock but he has to put his health and family first and this is the right choice, as difficult as it may be to leave the game he loves.

Enock fell ill on a flight to join Zambia during the international break and after a spell in hospital in Mali, he returned to Brighton for further heart tests and ongoing care.

These tests have concluded that his illness is due to an inherited heart condition, which manifests itself later in life and was not previously apparent on regular cardiac examinations. Unfortunately, this can be made worse by playing sports, which is why Enock has been told that the only option, for his own safety, is to stop playing football.

Adam continued, “Of course, since this is Enock’s career and a decision that cannot be taken lightly, we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completing advanced cardiac research and collaborating with clinical experts to obtain the best second opinions for Enoch.

“We will help you make sure the condition is managed with the right treatment so that you live a long and healthy life.”

KEEP READING

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the drought at Manchester United and appealed a striking performance to celebrate his 700th goal

The controversial exchange on Twitter between Casillas and Puyol that generated the rejection of the only footballer who spoke of his homosexuality

From playing in San Lorenzo and being the executioner of Brazil with the National Team to managing the electronic sign of a stadium and becoming an accident expert

“I did not expect to be a champion when I crossed the finish line”: Verstappen’s phrase that opened the question about the definition of the title in Formula 1