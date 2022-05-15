Brilliant double connection of Messi and Mbappé in PSG’s triumph: the magnificent play they created on the second goal

* Messi’s first goal after assistance from Mbappé

Regardless of the climate of disagreement that reigns among the rostrum of the Paris Saint Germain and the team mainly due to the quick elimination in the Champions League, the Ligue 1 champion team once again showed all the potential they have in their squad with a resounding 4-0 victory over Montpellier in the Mosson Stadium for the penultimate day of the French competition. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé y Angel Di Maria They were the key players in this meeting.

they spent so alone five minutes so that the connection between the French and the Argentine begins to bear fruit. The oiled understanding was exposed when Kylian controlled almost in the small area, raised his head and saw that Leo entered a few meters from the front. The strawberry of the dessert put it Angel Di Mariawho threatened to intervene, but opened his legs to allow the irruption of the captain of the Argentine team to the goal.

To the 19 minutes of the first halfthose present in the Mosson Stadium of a true gem: Mbappé took a three-finger slap from the left lane you left Messi alone in front of the goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud. The Money He convinced the goalkeeper that he would define with his left foot in the first instance, but he hooked inside and ended up pushing the ball in front of an empty goal.

* Messi’s second goal after a pass from Mbappé

In the complement, Kylian himself added his last name to the scoreboard after the third shout that Di María had signed at the end of the first stage. The French star exchanged a penalty that had been taken against himself for a goal 10 minutes into the second half.

* Penalty against Mbappé and PSG’s fourth goal

When there is still a day to go before the end of Ligue 1, which PSG has already won, Mbappé has two of the tournament’s outstanding statistics assured: it will be the top scorer with the 25 screams that he celebrated up to now and the one that more assists distributed in the championship with 17 goal passes in 34 presentations.

Messi will also occupy a relevant space in these items, taking into account that he is the second highest assister in Ligue 1 so far with 13 assistsa figure that allows it to exceed Benjamin Bourigeaud del Rennes (12). The detail is that the 34-year-old Argentine footballer had scored four goals in the tournament so far and it is the first double he has signed for Ligue 1.

PSG still has a function left when next weekend they host Metz at the Princes Park to put an end to Ligue 1 that it won for the tenth time in its history. Later, Messi, Di Maria and also Leandro Paredes –he is recovering from an injury– will join the Argentina squad to play the “finalissima” against Italy in London.

THE SUMMARY OF THE MATCH

KEEP READING:

Lewandowski announced that he wants to leave Bayern Munich: “It is very possible that it was my last game”

Exequiel Palacios scored an impressive midfield goal and gave Bayer Leverkusen the victory on the hour

Concern in Liverpool about Salah’s injury days before the Champions League final against Real Madrid