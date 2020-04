Woman, 22, used to be left so considerably injured via ordeal that paramedics thought she used to be lifeless, courtroom suggested

A Queensland man systematically raped and burned a girl right through three weeks of drug-induced violence that grew further brutal as her accidents worsened.

Nicholas John Crilley, 34, pleaded accountable to 54 offences, along with grievous bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and torture, following the 23-day assault in June 2017.

