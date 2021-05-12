Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Little Mix Win Big

Women won the night at the 2021 Brit Awards, with eight of the ceremony’s 11 trophies going to female artists, including Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Little Mix.

Dua Lipa took home the most awards, winning both female solo artist and Mastercard album for her March 2020 release “Future Nostalgia.” Billie Eilish was crowned international female solo artist, while girl group Little Mix became the first female band to ever win the British group award. Other winners included Arlo Parks for breakthrough artist, Haim for international group, J Hus for male solo artist, the Weeknd for international male solo artist, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” for British single and Griff for the rising star award.

Taylor Swift was presented with the Global Icon award by “Game of Thrones” actor Maisie Williams, becoming the first woman to win the honor. In her speech, Swift reminisced on her career thus far and offered some advice for aspiring artists, saying: “There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where everybody has the right to say anything they want about you at any time. But just please remember, that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

See the full list of Brit Award winners below.

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

British Group

Little Mix

Male Solo Artist

J Hus

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish

Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. May 11, 2021.

AP

International Male Solo Artist

The Weeknd

International Group

Haim

Brits Rising Star

Griff

British Single

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Harry Styles accepts the award for British Single during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. Tuesday May 11, 2021.

AP

Global Icon

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift accepts the Global Icon award during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. Tuesday May 11, 2021.

AP

Album

Dua Lipa — “Future Nostalgia”