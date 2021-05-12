Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Little Mix Win Big

Women won the night at the 2021 Brit Awards, with eight of the ceremony’s 11 trophies going to female artists, including Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Little Mix.
Dua Lipa took home the most awards, winning both female solo artist and Mastercard album for her March 2020 release “Future Nostalgia.” Billie Eilish was crowned international female solo artist, while girl group Little Mix became the first female band to ever win the British group award. Other winners included Arlo Parks for breakthrough artist, Haim for international group, J Hus for male solo artist, the Weeknd for international male solo artist, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” for British single and Griff for the rising star award.
Taylor Swift was presented with the Global Icon award by “Game of Thrones” actor Maisie Williams, becoming the first woman to win the honor. In her speech, Swift reminisced on her career thus far and offered some advice for aspiring artists, saying: “There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where everybody has the right to say anything they want about you at any time. But just please remember, that you have the right to prove them wrong.”
See the full list of Brit Award winners below.
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
British Group
Little Mix
Male Solo Artist
J Hus
International Female Solo Artist
Billie Eilish
Female Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
International Male Solo Artist
The Weeknd
International Group
Haim
Brits Rising Star
Griff
British Single
Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”
Global Icon
Taylor Swift
Album
Dua Lipa — “Future Nostalgia”