BRIT Awards 2021 rescheduled – how to get tickets

The BRIT Awards is the UK’s most prestigious in style music awards ceremony going – and the occasion has turn into the newest in an extended line to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequent 12 months’s occasion, which was initially scheduled to happen within the standard February slot, has now been delayed because the organisers try to make sure the ceremony can go forward in as regular a trend as doable.

Right here’s our useful information to the rescheduled 41st BRIT Awards, and how you may get concerned.

When are the BRIT Awards 2021?

The Awards will now happen in Might 2021 on the O2 Enviornment in London – three months later than had initially been deliberate, owing to the continued disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The change is being enacted to be certain that the present can nonetheless go forward with the same old “manufacturing ranges, celebrity performances and reside pleasure,” in accordance to organisers.

“We imagine that one of the best ways to obtain this in 2021 is to transfer the present again a number of months to Might,” stated the chief govt of The BRITS, Geoff Taylor.

“We’re already at work planning a spectacular occasion that can remind us how necessary music has been in getting us all by these tough occasions.”

The date change may also reportedly see an alteration to the eligibility interval for subsequent 12 months’s awards.

How can I get tickets for the BRIT Awards 2021?

Normal tickets aren’t on sale simply but – however they’ll be on provide by the occasion organisers in the end, and we’ll let you understand as quickly as they turn into out there.

In the intervening time, you may register an curiosity in VIP packages with the awards’ official hospitality associate Keith Prowse.

To take action you merely want to enter a number of particulars, together with your title, e mail and cellphone quantity together with an non-compulsory message, and it’s best to hear again in the end.

VIP packages embody the Diamond ticket package deal, which features a champagne drinks reception, a “luxurious three-course dinner” within the Diamond eating BRITs VIP Membership and distinctive efficiency by this 12 months’s Critics’ Selection winner.

The package deal is out there at £1199 per individual, together with entry to the after celebration, or £9999 for a desk of ten.

There may be additionally the The Final BRIT Award Expertise Package deal, which incorporates Enviornment/Desk seating alongside the artists, a high priced ticket, the prospect to stroll the Crimson Carpet on arrival, entry to the VIP/Backstage Bar, a backstage tour, a ticket to the official after celebration at Intercontinental Lodge, a Brits brochure and a Compilation CD. It’s out there for £8,500 per individual.

