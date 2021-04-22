Brit Awards Ceremony Sets Live Event With 4000 Guests

The Brit Awards ceremony will take place as a live event with 4,000 guests at London’s O2 Arena on May 11.

The indoor ceremony and live show, the first at the O2 for over a year, will form part of the U.K. government’s scientific ‘Events Research Program,’ which uses enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

Recognizing the efforts of frontline workers during the pandemic, 2,500 of the tickets will be gifted by record labels and the recorded music industry via ballot to frontline workers and a guest of their choice from a range of sectors in the greater London area. The remaining 1,500 places will be allocated for purchase to the nominated and performing artists and their teams, supporting record labels, management and show partners and sponsors.

Audience members won’t be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings in the arena. However, they will be required to follow existing government guidance while travelling to the venue and adhere to rules set out by the event organizers. Attendees must have proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the O2.

As part of the wider scientific research on the trial events, guests will also be asked to take a test after the event to gather further evidence on the safety of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings. They will also have to provide contact details for the U.K. National Health Service’s Test and Trace program to ensure everyone can be traced in the event of an audience member receiving a positive test after the event.

Brit-nominated artist Dua Lipa, who will be performing on the night, said: “This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I’m delighted the night will honor the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration. The Brit Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”

The awards are organized by the BPI – the U.K. record labels’ association that promotes British music. Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & Brit Awards, said: “This year’s Brit Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show’s history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed.”

“We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with government, the O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to,” Taylor added.

The awards will be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.