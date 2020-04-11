General News

Britain pledges close to $350M to help WHO, charities stop second coronavirus wave

April 11, 2020
Britain’s toughen for the WHO contrasts with the view of U.S. President Donald Trump who has criticized its coping with of the COVID-19 pandemic with suggestions his administration might rethink U.S. funding.



