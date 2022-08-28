Britain to send underwater drones to Ukraine to clear food supply lines of mines

The British Ministry of Defense announced this Saturday the shipment of underwater drones to Ukraine to clear its coastline of mines in order to clear food supply routes, trapped for months due to the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian staff located in Britain You will receive training on the use of the machines in the waters off the Ukrainian coast.

The Defense portfolio specified in a statement that will specifically send six autonomous mine search vehicles . “Three of these will be sourced from UK stocks, a further three will be purchased from industry,” the letter reads.

These autonomous vehicles would be designed for use in shallow coastal environments, since they operate effectively in the first 100 meters. With these drones, The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to detect, locate and identify mines using a series of sensors.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky through kyiv’s Independence Square

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace assured that this equipment and training are “vital” to make these waters “safe.” “Russia’s cynical attempts to withhold the world’s food supply must not be allowed to succeed.”he asserted.

The British Executive accused Moscow of militarizing food by destroying Ukrainian agriculture and blocking Black Sea ports to prevent shipments to other countries in the world.

Supplies have resumed following a UN-Turkish brokered deal with kyiv and Moscow. However, Britain’s Defense Ministry has indicated that efforts to get food out of the country continue to be hampered by sea mines by Russian forces.

The Chief of the British Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key, has declared that “this training is another powerful demonstration of the continuous commitment of the United Kingdom with Ukraine in its fight to defend its country and repel Russian aggression”.

ONE MILLION TONS

Ukraine has already sent 44 ships with more than a million tons of grain to 15 countries of the world and has 70 requests to load as many other ships with food, as detailed this Friday night by the president Volodimir Zelensky.

In his usual late-night speech, Zelensky said that the goal is to reach the volume of three million tons of export by sea per monthsince it is “extremely important for Africa, Asia and Europe”.

“Today we can draw the first conclusions about rescuing many countries and peoples from the food crisis, which Russia wanted so badly to exacerbate into a real famine,” he said.

In the balance on the shipment of food, the Ukrainian president has assured that the export of grains has been operating for almost a month, and during this time “the first million tons of food products” were exported since the war beganspecifically from its three seaports in Chornomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhne.

(With information from Europe Press)

