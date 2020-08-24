Britain’s Favourite Detective reveals top 25 – Who is your favourite TV investigator of all time?

Actress Sheridan Smith is set to relate a one-off particular that may crown the UK’s best-loved fictional detective.

The 39-year-old Gavin and Stacey star will present the voiceover for the upcoming ITV present, Britain’s Favourite Detective, which is able to see the British public vote for his or her all-time favourite detective.

From Miss Marple, to Sherlock Holmes, the general public will get to resolve who ought to be topped the last word detective within the 90-minute present.

Over time, these legendary characters have saved us all on the sting of seats as they try to catch some of essentially the most devilish of villains.

The one-off TV particular will have fun these legendary characters, counting down the best TV sleuths from the final 50 years as voted by the nice British public.

It is going to make a journey by means of the crime recordsdata of some the nation’s finest beloved sleuths and crown one of them the nations favourite.

In addition to archive clips from these iconic exhibits, viewers can even be handled to behind the scenes footage from some of the most well-liked crime solvers ever, reliving all of the murders, the suspects and the startling revelations.

And similar to all our fave thriller sequence, the one-off present will climax into the most important whodunit of them all – who is Britain’s Favourite Detective?

However who will come out on top? Will the quintessentially British Midsomer Murders‘ consultants make it to the top? Or will US faves like Columbo steal the title along with his clean abilities?

RadioTimes.com got here up with an inventory of our fave detectives, together with some of Britain’s very personal fictional operatives, in addition to our associates abroad.

Have your say on who you assume Britain’s Favourite Detective is in our ballot under!



</p><section><h2>Who is your favourite TV detective?</h2><p>From Miss Marple to Sherlock Holmes, who is the perfect TV investigator?</p></section><section><h2>Sherlock Holmes</h2></section><section><h3>Columbo</h3></section><section><h3>John Luther</h3></section><section><h3>Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot</h3></section><section><h3>DCI Tom Barnaby from Midsomer Murders</h3></section><section><h3>Marcella</h3></section><section><h3>Broadchurch's Ellie Miller</h3></section><section><h3>Agatha Christie's Miss Marple</h3></section><section><h3>Olivia Benson from Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit</h3></section><section><h3>Line Of Obligation's AC-12</h3></section><p>

Britain’s Favourite Detective is on ITV on August 30th. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.