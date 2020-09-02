‘Britain’s Got Expertise’ Warm Up Comedian Ian Royce Dead at 51

Ian Royce, heat up act for “Britain’s Got Expertise” and “The X Issue,” has died of pneumonia and a number of organ failure. He was 51.

“It’s with our best remorse that we have now to inform you all that Ian has handed away right now from extreme pneumonia and a number of organ failure. He was in no ache and was surrounded by family and friends. He put up battle however is in a greater place now,” his daughter Roxanne introduced on his official Twitter account.

Tributes poured in after Royce’s demise. Ant and Dec tweeted: “We’re sorry to listen to of the passing of Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. (@officialroycey) He was an integral a part of the #BGT crew for a few years. Our ideas are along with his beloved Roxy and all his household. RIP Roycey. We’ll always remember you. X”

Piers Morgan, who labored with Royce on “Piers Morgan’s Life Tales,” “Britain’s Got Expertise” and “America’s Got Expertise,” tweeted: “RIP Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. Funniest warm-up man in showbiz and a legend within the TV trade. Labored with him on ⁦@BGT⁩, ⁦@AGT & most of my Life Tales exhibits. Nice man, very loyal good friend, & such a proud dad to his daughter Roxanne. Thanks for all of the laughs mate.”

RIP Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce.

Singer Myleene Klass tweeted: “I’m so sorry to listen to this information Roxanne. He was extraordinarily form, loving and supportive to me and my ladies. I’ll elevate a glass tonight to this terribly gifted, kindhearted, loyal man.”

In 2019, Royce checked into rehab for intercourse and alcohol addition. In February this 12 months he opened up about his melancholy after dropping his voice.

“It’s been an extended week. Actually an extended 12 months,” Royce had written. “I’m sat at a all-time low and there is just one manner now and that’s up…to a light-weight.”