Britain’s Got Talent 2020 act Jon Courtenay leaves judges in tears over moving tribute to late father

The Britain’s Got Talent judges had been left in bits on Saturday evening’s episode after this 12 months’s contestant, comic Jon Courtenay, paid tribute to his late father.

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden may very well be seen sobbing because the pianist – who obtained Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s Golden Buzzer – spoke about when he was rising up along with his mum and pop in the course of the fourth Britain’s Got Talent semi-final present.

Throughout his first audition, the 46-year-old acquired a bit emotional earlier than he even started his act as a result of the London Palladium was a particular place for him and his dad.

Nevertheless, he managed to pull collectively for Saturday evening’s efficiency, making the judges each chortle as he referenced Ant and Dec’s foreheads, and cry as he spoke about his dad.

Honouring his father, who handed away on Boxing Day 2013, he mentioned: “Dad was nonetheless laughing till his last bow, and the recollections of him make us chortle even now. Mum mentioned, ‘by no means hand over’ and she or he is aware of I like her, however even she by no means dreamed I’d get a Golden Buzzer. Similar to I watched my mum and her goals come true now, she will get to be on TV, just about, mum take a bow.’”

Jon’s mom then popped up on the display, bringing the judges to tears as they gave him a standing ovation.

“It simply had completely every part, you tick each single field . I didn’t count on to be crying at your act as a result of it was so humorous in the start,” a teary-eyed Alesha informed him.

“However simply seeing your dad and mom and telling that story, so fantastically informed and that full circle second for you with your individual youngsters, it was simply magical.It made me simply really feel so heat inside, I truthfully really feel so completely happy for you, you nailed it my buddy.”

Evaluating his efficiency to “remedy”, Amanda mentioned: “Your mum floored me on the finish. I’m treating this present like remedy I cry on a regular basis. You’re very very proficient and your piano enjoying is good however I feel it’s simply you, you’re simply so beautiful, so humble and you may inform you’re a terrific dad, I simply actually need it for you.”

She added: “I feel this is likely one of the finest Golden Buzzers that we now have ever had on the present. I simply assume after the 12 months we now have had, you’ll be a tremendous, good winner.”

