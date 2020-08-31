General News

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 reveals the 40 semi-final acts on ITV

August 31, 2020
The 40 acts chosen for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals have been revealed on Sunday and embody a contortionist from Brussels, a unicyclist from Florida, a feminine pensioner drummer from Essex and an array of magicians, comedians, singers and dancers from round the world.

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions have been recorded earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic pressured a shutdown in the movie and tv trade and Sunday evening’s recap ran by means of the highlights of the auditions, with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden arguing the deserves of the acts in a closed assembly.

They’d 200 acts to adjudicate on, with simply 40 locations in the live-semi-finals, which can be recorded with a digital viewers, beginning on Saturday fifth September.

Cowell complained as the judges bickered: “We ought to be higher at saying ‘No’ to folks.”

Britain’s Got Talent will function a digital viewers when it returns for its post-pandemic semi-finals, in keeping with decide Alesha Dixon.

The 40 semi-finalists will compete to be BGT 2020 winner, securing a £250,000 prize plus the alternative to carry out at the Royal Selection Efficiency.

However which acts made it by means of?

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

FAYTH-IFEL TX3 -1

Honey and Sammy are a mom daughter singing duo from Essex. They’re Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

HONEY-AND-SAMMY TX4 POST -2

Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester. He’s Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.

JON COURTENAY TX2 POST - 1

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comic from London. He’s Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

NABIL-ABDULRASHID TX5 POST-1

Signal Together with Us are a choir from Manchester. They’re David’s Golden Buzzer act.

SIGN ALONG WITH US POST TX TX1-2

The Semi-Finalists

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London.

AARON-AND-JASMINE TX5 -1

Aidan McCann is a magician from Eire.

AIDAN-MCCAN TX 2 - 1

Allan Finnegan is a comic from Liverpool.

ALLAN FINNEGAN TX3 -1

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue canine Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

AMANDA-AND-MIRACLE TX5-1

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape City, South Africa.

BELINDA-DAVIDS TX8 -1

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

BETH-PORCH TX2 - 1

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Studying.

BHIM NIROULA

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

BILLY AND CHANTELLE

Chinike! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

THE CHINEKE! JUNIOR ORCHESTRA

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

CLASS DYNAMIX

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

CRISSY LEE

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

DAMIEN O'BRIEN

Dario Grappeggia is a singing selection act.

DARIO GRAPPEGGIA-02411-BGT14-London-D1-DYZ_0341

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Ember Trio

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm, Sweden.

HAKAN-BERG TX6-1

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

IMEN SIAR

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales.

JAMES DYLAN PIPER

James Stott is a hazard magic act from Yorkshire.

JAMES STOTT

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

JASPER CHERRY BGT

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

KATHERINE AND JOE OMALLEY

Kevin Quantum is a hazard magic act from Edinburgh.

KEVIN QUANTUM BGT

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

MAGICAL BONES

Myra Dubois is a comic from London.

MYRA DUBOIS

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

PAPI FLEX BGT

Shalom Chorale are a choir from throughout the UK.

SHALOM CHORALE

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

SIRINE JAHANGIR BGT

Troopers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOLDIERS OF SWING BGT

SOS From the Youngsters are a choir from Hampshire.

SOS FROM THE KIDS

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

SOUPARNIKA BGT

Steve Royle is a comic from Manchester.

STEVE ROYLE BGT

The Coven are a dance act from throughout the UK.

THE COVEN BGT

City Turtles are a dance troupe from South London.

URBAN TURTLES BGT

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

WESLEY WILLIAMS BGT

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

X1X CREW BGT

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

Yakub BGT

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals start on ITV on Saturday, fifth September.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

