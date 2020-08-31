Britain’s Got Talent 2020 reveals the 40 semi-final acts on ITV

The 40 acts chosen for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals have been revealed on Sunday and embody a contortionist from Brussels, a unicyclist from Florida, a feminine pensioner drummer from Essex and an array of magicians, comedians, singers and dancers from round the world.

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions have been recorded earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic pressured a shutdown in the movie and tv trade and Sunday evening’s recap ran by means of the highlights of the auditions, with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden arguing the deserves of the acts in a closed assembly.

They’d 200 acts to adjudicate on, with simply 40 locations in the live-semi-finals, which can be recorded with a digital viewers, beginning on Saturday fifth September.

Cowell complained as the judges bickered: “We ought to be higher at saying ‘No’ to folks.”

Britain’s Got Talent will function a digital viewers when it returns for its post-pandemic semi-finals, in keeping with decide Alesha Dixon.

The 40 semi-finalists will compete to be BGT 2020 winner, securing a £250,000 prize plus the alternative to carry out at the Royal Selection Efficiency.

However which acts made it by means of?

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

Honey and Sammy are a mom daughter singing duo from Essex. They’re Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester. He’s Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comic from London. He’s Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

Signal Together with Us are a choir from Manchester. They’re David’s Golden Buzzer act.

The Semi-Finalists

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London.

Aidan McCann is a magician from Eire.

Allan Finnegan is a comic from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue canine Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape City, South Africa.

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Studying.

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinike! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

Dario Grappeggia is a singing selection act.

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm, Sweden.

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales.

James Stott is a hazard magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum is a hazard magic act from Edinburgh.

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

Myra Dubois is a comic from London.

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale are a choir from throughout the UK.

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

Troopers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOS From the Youngsters are a choir from Hampshire.

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

Steve Royle is a comic from Manchester.

The Coven are a dance act from throughout the UK.

City Turtles are a dance troupe from South London.

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals start on ITV on Saturday, fifth September.

