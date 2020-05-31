Britain’s Got Talent acrobat jumps over judge David Walliams in dangerous hoop stunt

Acrobat Kai Hou wowed the Britain’s Got Talent viewers on tonight’s present after leaping over judge David Walliams throughout his audition.

The 26-year-old from Berlin fairly actually jumped by way of hoops to get by way of to the subsequent stage in the competitors – impressing the judges by leaping by way of small hoops set at dangerous heights.

When requested what successful would imply to him, Kai instructed the judges earlier than his act: “It’s crucial. I’d have extra alternatives to do issues and I’d like to carry out for the royal household.”

As Kai started to arrange to leap by way of the primary few hoops, judge Amanda Holden exclaimed: “Oh blimey, oh my god.”

Kai then upped the ante by spinning the hoops and stacking them on prime of one another, inflicting Alesha Dixon to say: “How the hell is he going to stand up there.”

Though his first try to leap by way of a hoop set extraordinarily excessive in the air ended with the hoops clattering to the ground, his second try was profitable.

Kai then invited David Walliams onto the stage and requested him to carry one of many hoops up in the air. “This might go horribly unsuitable for David,” stated Ant backstage.

With Simon Cowell grinning and the viewers clapping for encouragement, Kai carried out a again flip earlier than leaping backwards by way of the hoop over David’s head, inflicting everybody to leap to their ft with applause.

Simon began off the suggestions, joking: “That was the one time I actually needed one in every of these hazard acts to go unsuitable, so I’m barely disenchanted.”

“The act may be very very very cool and so are you. Though [the hoops] should be on fireplace subsequent time,” he continued.

Alesha added: “Clearly Kai you’re fearless, you placed on a terrific present and I’ve received a great feeling about you.”

A relieved David, who had returned to his seat, stated: “Who knew leaping by way of hoops could possibly be so entertaining? It’s kind of man vs hoop.”

“Let me be the primary to present you an enormous fats sure,” he added.

The judges gave Kai 4 yeses, sending him onto the subsequent stage of the BGT competitors.

The semi-finals, which have been delayed by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, will happen later this yr.

Britain’s Got Talent will proceed on ITV later this yr.