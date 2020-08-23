Britain’s Got Talent confirms Simon Cowell’s replacement for live finals

Simon Cowell has requested Ashley Banjo to exchange him for the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 live finals.

Cowell suffered a again damage when he was concerned in a motorbike accident in Los Angeles earlier in August and though he’s recovering effectively, he has taken the choice to relaxation up, and miss this yr’s finals.

The present, which is ready to report its first semi subsequent week, will now see Banjo within the sizzling seat.

Cowell says of his replacement: “Ashley will likely be a implausible version to the panel. He is aware of the facility of the present; and the duty of it. I couldn’t consider a greater particular person to sit down in my seat while I comply with physician’s orders. I hate that silly bike!”

In the meantime, Banjo has commented on his new position, calling it “poetic”.

“As if 2020 couldn’t get any crazier! It’s tremendous humbling and tremendous thrilling! I bear in mind being on that stage final yr and speaking about the way it’s been ten years since we gained, and the way individuals ought to by no means let you know, you’ll be able to’t do one thing. Strolling on that stage as a 20-year-old road dancer from the streets of East London and now I’m strolling on the market and stepping in for the massive man! It feels very nice, virtually poetic,” he mentioned.

The Range star is aware of precisely what it takes to be topped a BGT champ after his dance troupe beat Susan Boyle to victory method again in 2009.

Since then, Banjo’s profession has gone from energy to energy, judging on Got To Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, and Dancing On Ice. He has additionally introduced on Can’t Contact This and Flirty Dancing.

The Britain’s Got Talent finals will look somewhat totally different this yr on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They had been speculated to happen in Could, however they’re now resulting from begin recording subsequent week with the ultimate finally airing in October.

Some acts will battle for the crown within the studio – with out a live viewers – and people who can, will carry out from house.

Each efficiency will likely be judged by the all-star panel and a digital viewers.

The winner will get £250,000 and most significantly, a coveted spot on The Royal Selection Efficiency.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV quickly.