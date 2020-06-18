Britain’s Got Talent could defy the odds and produce a successful finale without a live audience

With the UK’s lockdown nonetheless energetic, it’s being claimed that the Britain’s Got Talent closing could be filmed without a live studio audience to keep away from the unfold of coronavirus.

For some, this may seem to be the worst concept with the audience identified to play a key half in the present.

However in case you ask us, this won’t be such a dangerous concept and could truly go very effectively.

In a time the place the leisure trade is being knocked left, proper and centre by the pandemic – which has screwed up filming, put reveals on maintain and cancelled a lot of manufacturing – BGT appears to be standing firmly on the floor.

The rankings for the pre-recorded auditions had been extraordinarily excessive, with it making the record of the prime ten most watched reveals throughout lockdown.

So wouldn’t it make sense for the present to reap the benefits of this and fast-forward filming for the live reveals somewhat than put it on maintain and probably lose curiosity?

Filming without a live studio audience could be a possibility for BGT to make the semi-finals and live reveals even higher.

Sources have already claimed that bosses are planning to make it “greater and extra daring than regular”.

And apart from, the judges will nonetheless be there, so what we lose with the live studio audience will in all probability be made up with Simon, Amanda, David and Alesha’s easy banter.

Not forgetting hosts Ant and Dec , who we’re positive might be meting out plenty of their regular dad jokes.

However in case you’re nonetheless doubtful, take into consideration Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway.

In March, they filmed without a live studio audience for the first time in the present’s historical past on account of Covid-19.

At the time, we actually puzzled if it’d work and a lot to our shock it did, with the present smashing ranking information.

The broadcaster mentioned the present’s audience peak of 11.1 million was the highest on any channel since the fireworks on BBC One on New Yr’s Eve 2019.

So why couldn’t it’s the similar for BGT?

With the proper acts, manufacturing and plan, we’ve excessive hopes they’d have the ability to pull it out the bag!