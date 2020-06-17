Britain’s Got Talent final ‘to be filmed without studio viewers’

The stay semi-finals and final of Britain’s Got Talent‘s will reportedly be filmed without a studio viewers for the primary time within the present’s 14-year historical past.

In response to The Solar, the present’s bosses are getting ready to crown this yr’s winner in entrance of only a small crew and the judges.

“ITV bosses are having to plan for each eventuality and because it stands, the BGT stay reveals gained’t be filmed with an viewers,” a supply instructed the publication.

“If tips change and so they can get in a crowd utilizing social distancing, they’ll think about it,” they continued. “However for the second, the one individuals current will be a small crew and the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.”

The Britain’s Got Talent crew are stated to be planning to creating the stay reveals “larger and extra daring than typical” to compensate for the shortage of viewers.

“BGT bosses know they will hold manufacturing values sky excessive and that whereas the viewers have some function to play, many of the response comes from the judges,” the supply continued.

“BGT smashed the scores when the pre-recorded auditions aired earlier this spring. The crew behind the present assume they will greater than replicate that with the lives, even when the one applause you’ll hear is from a recording.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV asking for remark.

Whereas the stay semi-finals normally start the week after the audition reveals are over, BGT bosses have needed to delay the following stage of the competitors to later within the yr because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s Got Talent will return later this yr on ITV. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.