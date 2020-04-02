Britain’s Got Talent first look video has just landed

A model new 60-second trailer for Britain’s Got Talent teases the expertise present’s upcoming collection — all filmed earlier than the coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s lockdown.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all return as judges, as a brand new crop of contestants vie to impress.

Hosts Ant and Dec, who oversee the auditions course of and infrequently wait within the wings with contestants’ households, additionally function within the newest trailer.

The minute-long video is ready to an upbeat model of When You’re Smiling (The Complete World Smiles With You), and options teasers of the nation’s varied eccentric acts, together with a Satanic-looking comic, death-defying magicians, contortionists, leaping dachshunds, a Star Wars-themed dancing troupe, two dancers dressed as a backyard hedge — and a puppet of Simon Cowell.

At completely different factors in the course of the trailer, the judges undergo quite a lot of feelings, together with delight, bewilderment, horror — and nausea.

“Suppose I’m gonna throw up my lasagne,” decide David Walliams says.

You’ll be able to watch the total trailer beneath right here.

ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent returns for a 14th collection on 11th April. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.