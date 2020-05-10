Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon presses Golden Buzzer after comedian leaves audience in stitches

Alesha Dixon selected her Golden Buzzer act on tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent after urgent the button for 34-year-old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

The daddy-of-two, from Croydon in South London, had the audience cackling along with his stand-up set, throughout which he joked about life as a Muslim man.

“I’ve to announce that I’m Muslim as a result of individuals by no means appear to grasp I’m till it’s too late,” he mentioned.

“Individuals inform me I don’t seem like a Nabil Abdulrashid, they inform me I look extra like a Tyrone,” he joked.

He continued: “They are saying effectively at the very least inform me what the identify means, I mentioned the identify Nabil Abdulrashid mainly signifies that my telephone calls are monitored.”

The comedian introduced his children alongside to the audition, telling the judges that he wished to pursue his dream of being a comic book and spend extra time along with his household.

After the audience started chanting, “push the gold”, Alesha pressed the golden buzzer, leaving Nabil in joyous shock.

“That was so good on so many ranges,” she instructed him. “I didn’t do this, you probably did that. Belief me – you’re edgy, you’re charismatic and I simply liked it, it was incredible.”

David Walliams added: “The writing was excellent, the supply was excellent, and I wish to say thanks for approaching this present.”

Alesha completed by telling Nabil that he was “a breath of recent air”.

Nabil is the fourth Golden Buzzer to be revealed in the 2020 sequence of BGT, after 12-year-old singer Religion Ifil was chosen by Simon Cowell.