Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon thinks she knows the winner already

Just about anybody can win Britain’s Got Talent, and with some weird acts all competing for the probability to carry out at the Royal Selection Present, it actually might be anybody’s recreation.

The collection hasn’t landed on ITV simply but, however judge Alesha Dixon thinks she knows who will take the crown already.

Having already filmed the auditions and due to this fact seen who was on the receiving finish of a Golden Buzzer, the former Misteeq star thinks David Walliams may need been on to one thing.

Talking forward of the first present, Alesha contemplated: “Up till the second to final day I didn’t know who I believed might win. However now I really feel like David’s Golden Buzzer has acquired a extremely robust probability of profitable.”

She added: “I’d love an act like that to win as a result of they, for me, are the coronary heart and soul of this present. Everybody’s going to narrate and hook up with them, and I’d love them to go all the approach.”

However who did David select? We’ll simply have to attend and see, however there have been loads of wonderful Golden Buzzer acts beforehand…

In the meantime, it appears David could have a scary encounter in the audition levels as he comes face-to-face with a bike act.

Recalling the second, the Little Britain star revealed: “It was fairly scary as a result of I had by no means seen that man earlier than. I imply, I’m assuming he’s good at what he does! I used to be advised that I needed to stay utterly nonetheless so I couldn’t actually see what was happening, as a result of all I might do is simply stare up at the ceiling.

“It was fairly scary as a result of I didn’t actually know what he was doing, however I simply put my belief in the present that I wasn’t going to get damage. I imply, I simply guessed that if the producers had been up for it then there was a great probability he wasn’t going to harm me.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV on April 11th at 8pm. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.