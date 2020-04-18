Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams petrified during dangerous motorbike act

It’s a dangerous night time for David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent as he takes half in a dare-devil act.

Jack Value from Huddersfield steps – effectively, rolls ahead – on his motorbike for a terrifying efficiency.

He makes use of his bike to climb numerous platforms, but it surely’s the tip of his routine that provides David a little bit of a fright.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is requested to assist out, and it isn’t quickly earlier than lengthy he’s sporting full protecting gear together with a fetching union flag helmet.

In a first-look clip, a nervous David might be seen on stage being instructed to “keep nonetheless” no matter occurs.

Even Ant and Dec take the chance to wind up their pal by providing him a protecting bowl to cowl his “crown jewels”.

Cheeky Jack rides across the best-selling writer getting dangerously near him together with his bike.

However the horror didn’t cease there for David.

Jack tells the judge to put down and it’s protected to say David’s face was an image.

What tips does Jack have up his sleeve and might he pull them off?

Watch the first-look under…

David has beforehand spoken in regards to the stunt, revealing it was one of many scariest acts he’s ever taken half in.

Recalling the second, the Little Britain star revealed: “It was fairly scary as a result of I had by no means seen that man earlier than. I imply, I’m assuming he’s good at what he does! I used to be instructed that I needed to stay utterly nonetheless so I couldn’t actually see what was occurring, as a result of all I may do is simply stare up on the ceiling.

“It was fairly scary as a result of I didn’t actually know what he was doing, however I simply put my belief within the present that I wasn’t going to get harm. I imply, I simply guessed that if the producers had been up for it then there was a superb likelihood he wasn’t going to harm me.”

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV.