Britain’s Got Talent judges left stunned after “unbelievable” magician turns phone to metal with David Walliam’s credit card

The Britain’s Got Talent judges despatched magician Damien O’Brien by means of to the competitors’s subsequent spherical after he carried out magic with simply his phone’s calculator and David Walliam’s credit card.

The 34-year-old, who works as a private coach in London by day, acquired a standing ovation from each the judges and viewers throughout tonight’s present after reworking his phone right into a block of metal, engraved with dates given by the judges multiplied collectively.

Talking to digital camera earlier than his audition, Damien admitted that he nearly stopped doing magic as being a part-time magician was “fairly arduous” financially.

“Nevertheless it’s my ardour, it’s what I used to be born to do,” he stated. “I’m hoping that BGT might help me turn out to be a full time magician. My final aim can be to have my very own present, my identify up in lights, folks coming to see me.”

Damien started his act by saying that he can be utilizing “an object that all of us personal and as adults use each single day of our lives” – a smartphone.

“It’s an unbelievable piece of expertise however it has no coronary heart so tonight, I’d like to create an emotional piece of magic, connecting to one particular person on this viewers, creating a private reminiscence that we are able to all expertise collectively utilizing simply this phone,” he stated.

The part-time magician then gave him phone to David and requested his fellow judges, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, for a selected date that meant one thing to them.

Simon gave the birthday of his son Eric (14th February), Amanda gave the date of her marriage anniversary (10th December), whereas Alesha instructed her daughter’s birthday (1st October).

After multiplying 1403, 1012 and 110 collectively, David was then requested to divide the quantity by his four digit banking pin code, which resulted within the quantity 71059, and to hand over his credit card. “The place is that this heading?”, requested a nervous David.

Damien then took David’s credit card and pushed it by means of his phone, wowing the judges, earlier than revealing that the phone had reworked right into a block of metal, engraved with the quantity 71059.

He then requested Simon to reveal his beginning date, which is seventh October 1959. Pointing to the quantity engraved on the metal, Damien stated, “That’s the seventh, of the 10th, 59 – Simon that is for you.”

Presenters Ant and Dec had been amazed, with Ant exclaiming: “God, that’s scrambled my mind.”

A mind-boggled Simon described Damien as “unbelievably gifted”, earlier than giving him a sure. “I really like your presentation, I feel you’re very cool, very related,” he stated. “I feel persons are going to actually such as you, I actually such as you, that was superb.”

David added: “You created one thing completely new and actually trendy as a result of magic can typically really feel a bit quaint, so I’m so over the moon that you just got here right here at the moment Nicely carried out.”

Damien is likely one of the final acts to sail by means of the audition course of. The semi-finals, which have been delayed by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, will happen later this 12 months.

Britain’s Got Talent will proceed on ITV later this 12 months.