Britain’s Got Talent pays tribute to nurses, cups of tea, music and fish ‘n’ chips in first look clip

April 10, 2020
Britain’t Got Talent will return to our TV screens on Saturday 11th April.

And when you had been questioning what the brand new sequence shall be like, properly, right here’s somewhat clue.

ITV have shared a first look clip forward of Saturday’s launch, displaying hosts Ant and Dec, and the judges  paying tribute to the perfect of British together with nurses, tea and fish ‘n’ chips.

The video clip begins with the Geordie duo strolling down a quaint British road, as Ant says: “Britain, we love you.”

“And we love all the things about you,” Dec provides, as a person dressed as a clown passes by them whereas juggling.

Elton John’s Your Tune begins to play over the video, as a bagpiper walks in Edinburgh and Morris dancers click on sticks.

The narrator says: “And we’re proud to come from all 4 corners.”

A bunch of older Asian girls dressed in conventional saris are then proven, as they stroll arm-in-arm.

britain's got talent

The clip then switches to Alesha Dixon carrying an outsized pink blazer, as she pays tribute to British music, saying: “And our music has travelled everywhere in the world.”

David Walliams transforms right into a lollipop girl for the clip, and gushes: “Being British is about looking for each other” earlier than hilariously screaming “cease operating” after some youngsters.

The clip strikes on to two nurses having fun with a cuppa.

britain's got talent

“Sticking collectively,” they are saying as they clink their mugs collectively.

Amanda Holden enjoys extra tea and a biscuit in a packed tea room, whereas Simon Cowell can’t resist laying into David Walliams’ youngsters’s books, calling them “absolute junk”.

britain's got talent

The clip ends with Ant and Dec getting into London’s Palladium the place the first auditions will start.

You possibly can watch it under.

The community lately introduced that the auditions would air as scheduled, regardless of the latest coronavirus disaster.

On the time, they had been trying into how they might run the reside exhibits, which normally comply with straight afterwards.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm. In case you’re searching for extra to watch try our TV information.

