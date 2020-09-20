Britain’s Got Talent results – who went through from the semi-final?

After the third Britain’s Got Talent semi-final, we’ve another act confirmed for the grand closing in October – and the victorious act on Saturday evening was magician Magical Bones.

The night’s leisure together with spectacular performances from the likes of choir Signal Alongside With Us and Indian dance troupe X1X, in addition to drag queen Myra Dubois.

However finally it was Magical Bones who gained a spot in the closing after the judges’ vote, with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo all selecting to ship the act through after his unimaginable field trick.

The remaining acts from the evening’s present nonetheless have another likelihood to make it through to the closing, with all of them now awaiting the results of the public vote – which is open for viewers now.

Magical Bones joins two different confirmed finalists to date, with the comedian juggler Steve Royle and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine having already booked their locations in the final present.

With two extra semi-finals nonetheless to come back, the judges selections from every of these exhibits may also make it through to the closing, as will the 5 winners of the public vote – with every of these victors set to be introduced on the day of the closing.

This 12 months’s semi-finals have taken on a really totally different flavour after having been postponed again in March, with the 5 exhibits happening on consecutive weekends quite than throughout one week as is often the case.

The exhibits have additionally seen the introduction of a digital studio viewers, whereas head choose Simon Cowell has been unable to participate to date after injuring his again in an accident. Range member and former BGT winner Ashley Banjo has stepped in to fill his place on the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm. For those who’re searching for extra to look at take a look at our TV Information.