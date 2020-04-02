Britain’s Got Talent return date confirmed

The 14th sequence (sure, that’s proper) of Britain’s Got Talent is simply across the nook, bringing extra laughs, some probably awkward moments and, properly, expertise.

The primary episode will air on Saturday 11th April at 8pm on ITV. The broadcaster confirmed the information on Twitter, tagging long-term presenters Ant and Dec.

Confirmed: Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV #bgt @antanddec pic.twitter.com/AD3traHYHl — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 1, 2020

As a result of ongoing coronavirus disaster at the moment sweeping the world and inflicting main delays throughout the leisure trade, Britain’s Got Talent will take a break between the pre-recorded auditions and the stay reveals.

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding the stay reveals, the auditions promise loads of pleasure judging by the lately launched glittery trailer, which you’ll be able to watch under.

You possibly can formally begin getting excited as a result of Britain’s Got Talent is BACK! Be part of us on @ITV and @WeAreSTV this April.#BGThttps://t.co/y8CPyjA9GS — Britain’s Got Talent (@BGT) March 24, 2020

It sees hosts Ant and Dec reunite with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, who look greater than prepared for the job.

Following final yr’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions spin-off, the 14th sequence will return to fundamentals and observe the present’s common format, so be prepared to fulfill a recent batch of expertise.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV on Saturday 11th April at 8pm.