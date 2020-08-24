Britain’s Got Talent stand-in judge Ashley Banjo shares first-look picture from stage

Range dance star Ashley Banjo has shared a picture with a particular visitor from the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 stage as he prepares to face in for injured BGT supremo Simon Cowell.

Banjo Instragrammed himself together with his child son, Micah Grace, from the stage of Eventim Apollo, the place BGT semi-final recordings will get underway subsequent week.

He wrote: “Humorous what can change in a yr – Not to mention in a lifetime… @simoncowell get effectively quickly boss man, I’ve received you till then ???????? From contestant to judge… The journey continues ???????? #bgt#wearediversity”

Banjo and his East London road dance crew Range stunned the nation after they beat favorite Susan Boyle to win Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and Banjo commented on the superb trajectory his profession has taken because the win.

He mentioned: “As if 2020 couldn’t get any crazier! It’s tremendous humbling and tremendous thrilling! I keep in mind being on that stage final yr and speaking about the way it’s been 10 years since we gained, and the way folks ought to by no means inform you, you may’t do one thing. Strolling on that stage as a 20-year-old road dancer from the streets of East London and now I’m strolling on the market and stepping in for the large man! It feels very nice, nearly poetic.”

Cowell mentioned Banjo can be a implausible addition to the judging panel, alongside BGT regulars Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden.

“I couldn’t consider a greater particular person to take a seat in my seat while I comply with physician’s orders,” he added, referring to his latest eBike accident.

Britain’s Got Talent would look very totally different because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent pointers. Normally operating by means of spring, the present will run by means of September and October and whereas some acts would carry out on stage for the judges and the TV viewers – with out a reside viewers – others would carry out from him.

The judges and viewers at residence will vote on the Britain’s Got Talent performances and the winner of the ultimate will obtain the standard £250,000 and a spot on The Royal Selection Efficiency.

