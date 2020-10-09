Britains Got Talent winners | where are they now?

There’s just one extra day till Britain’s Got Talent crowns the winner of its 2020 sequence and the brand new champion joins the lengthy listing of victors which have carried out on the Royal Selection Efficiency – however what occurs to those acts as soon as their sequence has ended?

Is profitable the expertise competitors a assured manner of attaining superstardom – or can the present’s champions simply fade out of the general public’s highlight?

RadioTimes.com spoke to 4 previous winners to see what they’ve been as much as since their time on Britain’s Got Talent.

Paul Potts, winner 2007

Paul Potts, 48, was working as a retailer supervisor at Carphone Warehouse when he carried out Nessun dorma on Britain’s Got Talent in 2007. He went on to turn out to be the present’s first ever winner.

“When a pop-up window appeared on my pc display screen, I attempted to cancel it and pressed the maximise button by mistake. It was the entry kind for Britain’s Got Talent. It was the evening earlier than the entries had been going to shut, so I made a decision to let luck play a component. I took 10p out of my pocket, flipped the coin and stated that if it landed on heads I’d apply, and if it landed on tails I’d cancel the entire thing and never give it some thought once more. I can’t consider that was 12 years in the past – it makes me really feel previous!

I received £100,000, nevertheless it was taxable, so about 35-40 per cent of it went right away. It’s as a result of in profitable Britain’s Got Talent you employ a ability. If it was a quiz, it wouldn’t be taxable – that’s the taxman’s argument, anyway – however if you happen to use a ability, then it’s employment. There are solely two issues sure in life: demise and taxes! Some went to paying off money owed, and the remaining went in direction of organising me and my spouse for all times.

I’ve completed about 1,100 exhibits previously 12 years, however I’m nonetheless the shy individual I used to be and being within the public eye can nonetheless be a bit of bit disconcerting. However you be taught to cope with it. You may’t go into this trade pondering that you simply’ve received to have a persona, as a result of once you try to maintain one thing that’s not actual going, that’s the path to psychological well being points. It’s a must to be you – if not, life finds you out ultimately. You additionally must handle your expectations. I at all times attempt to put together myself for the worst and the very best, as a result of it’s simpler arising from the underside than it’s falling from the highest.

I’m so glad that coin landed on heads. You may by no means actually know, however I’m pretty assured that if it had landed on tails I’d nonetheless be promoting cellphones. Life has a humorous manner of turning round in methods you don’t count on, and I’m very glad the whole lot turned out the way in which it did.

Ashley Banjo, winner 2009

Ashley Banjo, 30, was a part of dance troupe Variety who triumphed over Susan Boyle in Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. He’s a Dancing on Ice decide and star of The Actual Full Monty.

There was a lot consideration on Susan Boyle within the week main as much as the ultimate. It was SuBo mania and it felt prefer it was already written that she would win. However that actually helped us put together; I really feel like our relaxed angle might be what received it for us. Successful the ultimate was such a shock – perhaps greater than some other 12 months as a result of we had been reverse any person who was already well-known worldwide. We by no means thought for a minute that the general public would get behind us like they did.

We shared out the prize cash and I feel it got here to about £9,000 every. The very first thing I purchased was an Apple Mac so I may edit the music for the units correctly, and I bear in mind on the time saying that we’d attempt to do a tour. However first we needed to persuade a promoter to take a danger on a dance group. They had been all saying “this in all probability received’t work” after which, 12 promoters in, we got here throughout the improbable one we’re nonetheless with now. There was no file label or inventive workforce telling us what to do – it was solely me. I needed to create a present to fill large venues and I’d by no means completed one in my life. However the first dates offered out in 12 hours and so we tripled the tour size.

Again then we didn’t know something about telly. We had been so naive! I feel we solely actually received by means of it with ourselves and our values intact as a result of we had one another and at all times saved one another grounded. If you’re in a bunch, you have got varied individuals [in the industry] making an attempt to cherry-pick members, however we stayed collectively and did what we liked – and ten years on, we’ve managed to do all of it towards the percentages. The entire expertise has made me and all the boys the individuals we are. It’s been life-defining.

Jai McDowall, winner 2011

Singer and former assist employee Jai McDowall, 32, received the fifth sequence of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 and shortly afterwards launched his debut album, Consider.

Earlier than Britain’s Got Talent I carried out at native pubs and golf equipment, and leaping from that to being on TV felt actually unusual. After the ultimate on the Saturday, I used to be like, “Am I allowed to go outdoors?” so I sat within the lodge room all day Sunday and watched the present again. On the Monday I did press, on Tuesday I went dwelling to do extra interviews in Glasgow – and managed to get my washing completed – after which the subsequent day I flew again to London for the BGT tour. It was loopy.

To go and win was such a excessive, however then it was taken away a wee bit with among the headlines. There have been some bizarre articles on the time [attributed to Jai] about Simon Cowell being anti-Scottish that had been misconstrued, and it’s a disgrace as a result of I’ve numerous respect for him. However that’s the trade, and headlines aren’t going to be good on a regular basis. It did take me an excellent whereas to be taught to cope with that.

Work during the last eight years has been sporadic. There have been instances after I’ve perhaps made the unsuitable enterprise selections, and there was a interval after I had monetary difficulties. However I’ve been fortunate that I’ve received an excellent core group of followers who’ve caught by me and been very loyal over the previous eight years. There have been ups and downs, however I’ve by no means had a boring time. I’m very grateful and I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing with out the present.

Misplaced Voice Man, winner 2018

Lee Ridley, 38, aka Misplaced Voice Man, has cerebral palsy and makes use of a communication help for his stand-up routine. He’s the primary comic to win Britain’s Got Talent.

It’s at all times a danger once you put your self within the limelight like this. I’m fairly an edgy comic and I needed to tone down my materials for Saturday-night tv, so I wasn’t positive how nicely it might go down with the BGT viewers. I’m actually glad that I did BGT, although, and it ended up going higher than I anticipated!

Within the week main as much as the ultimate I used to be so busy doing filming and rehearsing that each one of it simply blended into one, however my primary reminiscence was of me falling and hitting my head after the semifinal. I used to be simply on the brink of have a good time within the lodge bar after I tripped over skinny air and landed on my face. For just a few moments, Misplaced Voice Man grew to become Misplaced Steadiness Man. Fortunately, I recovered in time to compete within the ultimate.

Within the days after my win I did numerous media interviews and received requested the identical questions again and again, however fortunately I may simply use copy and paste on my iPad for that.

Successful has modified my life in so some ways. It’s enabled me to go on tour and write a e book, however the most effective issues to occur is that folks are partaking with me much more. I’m at all times getting stopped for selfies and, for the primary time, individuals appear comfy speaking to a disabled individual. After I first began comedy seven years in the past, it was solely imagined to be a little bit of fun. I by no means anticipated to be making a dwelling out of it, and I actually didn’t count on it to result in all of this.

Britain’s Got Talent winners

The total listing of Britain’s Got Talent winners is as follows:

Paul Potts (2007)

George Sampson (2008)

Variety (2009)

Spelbound (2010)

Jai McDowall (2011)

Ashleigh and Pudsey (2012)

Attraction (2013)

Collabro (2014)

Jules O’Dwyer and Matisse (2015)

Richard Jones (2016)

Tokio Myers (2017)

Misplaced Voice Man (2018)

Colin Thackery (2019)

