Britain’s PM Boris Johnson told PM Modi- ‘Happy birthday my friend, hope to see you soon’

new Delhi: Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is his 70th birthday. Many people of the country and world have given him best wishes, among them Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain. Boris Johnson sent a message to the Prime Minister. In this message, Boris Johnson said that my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very happy 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Birthday: PM Modi’s mind about Riya, watch Shyam Rangeela’s fun video

Please tell that today is the 70th birthday of PM Narendra Modi. He is 70 years old. Today, where the BJP is launching a nationwide ‘Seva Week’ campaign from 14 to 20 September on PM Modi’s birthday, PM Modi is going to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects today. The political journey of PM Narendra Modi has been very interesting and full of challenges. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Fitness: Know how to keep yourself fit on PM’s 70th birthday, know his fitness secret

Many development schemes have been started in Gujarat on the occasion of PM’s birthday. Gujarat government has said that to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi Birthday), many pro-people schemes and development projects have been started in the state. Also Read – 70th Birthday: These are facts and important events related to the life of PM Narendra Modi