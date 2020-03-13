BritBox adds trigger warnings to 1977 Doctor Who episodes

Streaming service BritBox has added trigger warnings to some previous Doctor Who episodes that viewers might discover offensive.

The episodes in query, from 1977 serial The Talons of Weng-Chiang starring Tom Baker, have lengthy confronted criticism for perceived racism – such because the inclusion of a white actor enjoying a Chinese language character and using racial slurs.

After the suitability of constant to host these episodes on the service was known as into query by viewers, they now include a warning which reads: “comprises stereotypes that some might discover offensive.”

Screenwriter and spokeswoman for British East Asians in Display screen & Theatre Emma Ko instructed The Occasions earlier this month that the episodes have been “actually onerous to watch as a result of yellowface is so unacceptable now”.

Ko additionally stated that for followers who had had comparable slurs aimed toward them in childhood, “it’s so onerous to hear that phrase and never really feel instantly a trigger response of how improper it’s.”

BritBox was launched in 2019 and at present comprises a variety of British TV reveals from each the BBC and ITV, with reveals from Channel four set to comply with sooner or later.

Amongst its spectacular catalogue – which incorporates the best variety of British boxsets of any streaming service – the platform boasts each traditional episode of Doctor Who.

The Talons of Weng-Chiang is the topic of a dialogue which can deal with the illustration of ethnicity on archive TV on the BFI, which is scheduled for this Saturday – with panelists together with Samira Ahmed, Kevin Fong and Emma Ko.

RadioTimes.com has approached BritBox for remark.