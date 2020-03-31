BritBox announces a brand new slate of Channel 4 content

Streamer BritBox has introduced a quantity of beloved Channel 4 programmes might be arriving on the ad-free service subsequent month.

The lineup of exhibits contains traditional comedies like The Inbetweeners, Peep Present and Father Ted, in addition to a quantity of dramatic choices together with The Accident, Misfits and Deadwater Fell.

Over a thousand hours of Channel 4 content might be added to BritBox within the subsequent three years as half of a deal between Channel 4, BBC and ITV.

This contains brand new exhibits, which can start showing on the streaming service one month after the ultimate episode airs on terrestrial tv.

As well as, a Film4 curated service that includes traditional British films may also be a part of the BritBox lineup later this 12 months.

Right here’s a full listing of the whole Channel 4 field units touchdown on BritBox in April…

The Inbetweeners

Peep Present

Spaced

Friday Evening Dinner

This Means Up

Father Ted

Crashing

Chewing Gum

Brass Eye

Again

No Offence

The Accident

Married at First Sight

The Virtues

Toast of London

Black Books

Raised by Wolves

Nathan Barley

Yr of the Rabbit

My Mad Fats Diary

Ackley Bridge

Smack the Pony

Stath Lets Flats

GameFace

Misfits

Deadwater Fell

Kiri

BritBox is out there for £5.99 per thirty days