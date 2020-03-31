BritBox announces a brand new slate of Channel 4 content

Streamer BritBox has introduced a quantity of beloved Channel 4 programmes might be arriving on the ad-free service subsequent month.
The lineup of exhibits contains traditional comedies like The Inbetweeners, Peep Present and Father Ted, in addition to a quantity of dramatic choices together with The Accident, Misfits and Deadwater Fell.
Over a thousand hours of Channel 4 content might be added to BritBox within the subsequent three years as half of a deal between Channel 4, BBC and ITV.
This contains brand new exhibits, which can start showing on the streaming service one month after the ultimate episode airs on terrestrial tv.
As well as, a Film4 curated service that includes traditional British films may also be a part of the BritBox lineup later this 12 months.
Right here’s a full listing of the whole Channel 4 field units touchdown on BritBox in April…
The Inbetweeners
Peep Present
Spaced
Friday Evening Dinner
This Means Up
Father Ted
Crashing
Chewing Gum
Brass Eye
Again
No Offence
The Accident
Married at First Sight
The Virtues
Toast of London
Black Books
Raised by Wolves
Nathan Barley
Yr of the Rabbit
My Mad Fats Diary
Ackley Bridge
Smack the Pony
Stath Lets Flats
GameFace
Misfits
Deadwater Fell
Kiri
BritBox is out there for £5.99 per thirty days
