BritBox Satire ‘Spitting Picture’ Renewed For Second Season

“Spitting Picture,” the long-lasting British satirical puppet present rebooted for streamer BritBox U.Okay., has been renewed for a second season whereas its government producer has revealed why U.S. broadcaster NBC backed out of airing the present stateside.

Chatting with the U.Okay.’s Occasions newspaper, Jon Thoday, government producer at “Spitting Picture” producer Avalon, mentioned there was “an excessive amount of nervousness” within the higher echelons of the NBC hierarchy in regards to the present’s content material. In the end, the U.S. element of the deal fell aside simply six weeks earlier than the present’s Oct. 3 debut on BritBox. NBC has but to touch upon why it dropped out of the present.

Like its predecessor within the Eighties and Nineteen Nineties, the rebooted sequence pulls no punches whereas lampooning main political figures of the day. The primary episode featured Donald and Melania Trump in COVID-19 quarantine, with the president tweeting utilizing part of his anatomy. The episode additionally satirizes U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his prime cupboard ministers and advisers, Britain’s Royal Household and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The Guardian newspaper’s overview of the primary episode mentioned that the present had “misplaced none of its savagery or willingness to shock.”

“For those who’re going to go after the bastards, you might as properly go after the largest bastards there are,” creator Roger Legislation instructed the Occasions.

NBC pulled out for concern of offending highly effective individuals, in keeping with The Occasions. Selection has reached out to the broadcaster for remark.

“It’s principally fairly a troublesome present to do within the setting that exists, notably should you’re attacking tall poppies. Inevitably should you assault tall poppies, individuals get fearful,” Thoday instructed the Occasions. “You may’t actually do ‘Spitting Picture’ until you’re preventing the nook of attacking all people, however by doing that, individuals simply get nervous. They assume they need it, however after they’ve received it, they simply begin worrying about it.”

“Spitting Picture” was obtainable within the U.S. by way of Fb on a 24-hour window on Oct. 4.

The present’s second season will debut within the fall of 2021. Based on the streamer, the season 1 premiere on Oct. 3 led the variety of BritBox subscribers to extend “ten-fold.”

Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV SVOD and chief artistic & model officer for BritBox, mentioned: “The unbelievable response to ‘Spitting Picture’ simply goes to indicate how a lot the world wants public service satire.”