BritBox Scoops Largest Collection of Agatha Christie Adaptations – Variety

BritBox, ITV and the BBC’s joint streaming service, has acquired the rights to the most important general assortment of Agatha Christie diversifications, spanning movies, TV sequence, and audio performs of the enduring thriller novelist.

Below the deal, BritBox will develop into the final word SVOD dwelling for Christie. The service will even be including extra seasons of “Poirot,” and newly restored HD variations of ITV’s “Marple” and “Companions in Crime.” The movie diversifications of the novels will even be accessible within the coming months.

“I’m delighted to see all these exhibits accessible within the North America on BritBox. They offer an actual taste of the depth and high quality of my nice grandmother’s work, and I’m certain audiences will take pleasure in them,” mentioned James Prichard, CEO and Chairman of Agatha Christie Restricted.

Seasons 9-12 of “Poirot,” starring David Suchet, and the particular “Poirot: Mysterious Affair at Types,” tailored from Christie’s first novel, will launch Could 15 to mark its 100th Anniversary this yr.

BritBox is working with Christie’s property and producers to create a full HD restoration of “Companions in Crime,” to be launched in July; and also will be delivering increased definition variations of the ITV productions of Marple, audio performs and basic Christie movies.

BritBox will probably be rolling out extra Christie choices via the summer season. In June, the service will unveil Christie’s “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” and “The Seven Dials Thriller,” each starring Sir John Gielgud, in addition to “The Secret Adversary” starring Francesca Annis and James Warwick.

“Solely BritBox might create this Agatha Christie assortment — working along with BBC and ITV to carry collectively all of these celebrated diversifications,” mentioned BritBox president and CEO Soumya Sriraman. “As the house of Nice British mysteries, we couldn’t be extra proud to be the true dwelling of probably the most beloved portrayals of Christie’s well-known characters.”

BritBox is out there for $6.99 monthly, after an introductory free trial interval, by way of the net, cell, pill and related TVs.